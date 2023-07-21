Cities of Bellevue, Seattle, and King County Celebrated Shri Guru Bhagavat and author Dr. C. B. Satpathy

Celebration of Shri Guru Bhagavat and Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy in King County, WA. Tweet this

The King County Executive Dow Constantine proclaimed July 13 as the "Shri Guru Bhagavat Day," while the Cities of Bellevue and Seattle proclaimed the day as the "Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy Day." Governor Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and US Senator Maria Cantwell sent their official greetings for the celebration while welcoming Dr. Satpathy to the State of Washington. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz felicitated Dr. Satpathy, a former decorated Indian top cop, a 36-year veteran, in his Seattle Police Head Quarters before the celebration. Dr. Satpathy was once the Director General of Police of the largest province in India, Uttar Pradesh, leading the state police force of more than 200,000 cops.

In many spiritual traditions worldwide, a Guru or spiritual teacher is considered a profound source of knowledge and wisdom. Their teachings encompass not only spiritual insights but also valuable life lessons that can be applied in various aspects of one's life, including education. Many may not be aware of tens of centuries-old 'Guru-Shisya Parampara' (Guru-Disciple tradition), which carries the glorious tradition of Indian culture. Shri Guru Bhagavat could serve as a valuable resource for individuals seeking to integrate spiritual wisdom and principles into their educational pursuits about the Guru-Disciple tradition while fostering holistic growth and development. https://youtu.be/Cnw8j-zEqNA

SOURCE Washington State India Trade Relations Action Committee