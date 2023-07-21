Cities of Bellevue, Seattle, and King County Celebrated Shri Guru Bhagavat and author Dr. C. B. Satpathy

News provided by

Washington State India Trade Relations Action Committee

21 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

SEATTLE, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Washington State India Trade Relations Action Committee (WASITRAC), the International communities and the Indian Diaspora in King County, WA, came together on Thursday, July 13 evening to celebrate Shri Guru Bhagavat, initially the first and one of its kind, a literary gem, an anthology of more than 34000 verses in nine-letter poetic meter, on centuries-old Guru-Shisya (master-disciple) traditionWritten by Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, fondly called Guru Ji, highly decorated and well-recognized for his long, illustrious public service in India, an impeccable intellect, humanitarian, and a thought leader, the masterpiece has become a household reading and recital in India while inspiring countless individuals worldwide. Already published in sixteen languages and recorded music albums in six languages, the postal department in India has recently issued a postage stamp and first-day-cover on April 1, 2023, on this tremendous literary treasure. Originally written in Odia in 2001, Shri Guru Bhagavat has become a revered figure in Indian spirituality, transcends the boundaries of religion, and brings people together to pursue spiritual enlightenment. 

The King County Executive Dow Constantine proclaimed July 13 as the "Shri Guru Bhagavat Day," while the Cities of Bellevue and Seattle proclaimed the day as the "Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy Day." Governor Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and US Senator Maria Cantwell sent their official greetings for the celebration while welcoming Dr. Satpathy to the State of Washington. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz felicitated Dr. Satpathy, a former decorated Indian top cop, a 36-year veteran, in his Seattle Police Head Quarters before the celebration. Dr. Satpathy was once the Director General of Police of the largest province in India, Uttar Pradesh, leading the state police force of more than 200,000 cops.

In many spiritual traditions worldwide, a Guru or spiritual teacher is considered a profound source of knowledge and wisdom. Their teachings encompass not only spiritual insights but also valuable life lessons that can be applied in various aspects of one's life, including education. Many may not be aware of tens of centuries-old 'Guru-Shisya Parampara' (Guru-Disciple tradition), which carries the glorious tradition of Indian culture. Shri Guru Bhagavat could serve as a valuable resource for individuals seeking to integrate spiritual wisdom and principles into their educational pursuits about the Guru-Disciple tradition while fostering holistic growth and development. https://youtu.be/Cnw8j-zEqNA

SOURCE Washington State India Trade Relations Action Committee

