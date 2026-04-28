Cities of Hidden Hills and Carson Announce Co-Sponsorship of AB 2529 to Increase Accountability in Government Claims Process

HIDDEN HILLS, Calif. and CARSON, Calif. , April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing a sharp rise in questionable monetary claims filed against California public agencies, the Cities of Hidden Hills and Carson today announced their joint sponsorship and support of Assembly Bill 2529 (Johnson), a focused legislative reform aimed at restoring accountability, deterring abuse, and ensuring greater consistency in the civil claims process under California's Government Claims Act.

In their effort to pass this critical reform, Hidden Hills and Carson were joined by numerous cities, as well as the California Contract Cities Association and Public Risk Innovation, Solutions, and Management (PRISM).

AB 2529 seeks to amend existing law to require that any claim for monetary damages submitted to a public entity include a signed declaration stating that, upon information and belief, the contents of the claim are true and correct.

Under current law, some public agencies provide claim forms that typically require a signature under penalty of perjury. However, the courts have interpreted the statute to allow claimants to bypass these forms and submit independent written claims that lack any verification of factual assertions.

AB 2529 closes this gap by establishing a uniform, statewide standard, ensuring that all claimants affirm the accuracy of their allegations at the outset.

"For smaller jurisdictions like Hidden Hills, even a single unsubstantiated claim can have a measurable and disproportionate impact on communities," said Hidden Hills Councilmember Laura McCorkindale. "AB 2529 protects limited public resources while maintaining the integrity of fair and full access to the claims process for those with actual legitimate grievances."

Public agencies across California currently expend significant taxpayer and insurance pool resources to investigate and respond to claims. The high cost of litigation often pressures agencies to resolve matters early, regardless of merit. Mayor of Carson, Lula Davis-Holmes, stated "By requiring early verification, AB 2529 will help deter knowingly false or exaggerated claims and encourage the early, clear evaluation of legitimate ones. This measure is a common-sense step to reduce unnecessary litigation costs and stabilize public-entity insurance expenses, ultimately protecting the taxpayers we serve."

The supporters of AB 2529 emphasize that the bill:

Promotes transparency by requiring factual affirmations at the initial stage.

Discourages frivolous claims intended primarily to generate settlement leverage.

Preserves legal rights, as it does not alter substantive law or limit access to the courts.

The Hidden Hills City Council formally adopted Resolution No. 1056 in support of the bill on April 20, 2026. Both cities urge the California State Legislature to approve this measure to safeguard public funds and improve the integrity of the government claims process.

Contact:

City of Hidden Hills City Manager, Gloria Molleda: (323) 314-3525

City of Hidden Hills Communications: (818) 888-9281

City of Carson Public Information Office: (310) 830-7600

SOURCE City of Hidden Hills