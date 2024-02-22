CITIES OF THE FUTURE 3D Makes its West Coast Premiere at the California Science Center on March 2, 2024 Narrated by award-winning actor John Krasinski

IMAX film highlights the City of Los Angeles's LA100 initiative to become fossil-fuel free

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiences will step into an exciting new world of innovation when Cities of the Future 3D makes its West Coast premiere at the California Science Center IMAX Theater on March 2, 2024. Narrated by award-winning actor John Krasinski, Cities of the Future 3D highlights the visionary solutions engineers are developing to meet the pressing challenges of a changing world and forge a brighter, more sustainable future.

From electric flying cars and aerial highways to smart buildings, greener infrastructure and the revolutionary concept of beaming solar energy down from space, Cities of the Future 3D offers an inspiring vision of how we might live 50 years from now. Integrating state-of-the-art CGI with live-action IMAX cinematography, the film unveils the profound changes already taking place in some of the world's great cities: from a teeming Los Angeles vying to be fossil-fuel free through the LA100 initiative; to Amsterdam, where bicycles now outnumber people; to lush Singapore, where a million trees mixed with modern engineering marvels have turned a sweltering island into a sustainable oasis.

Cities of the Future 3D stars Paul Lee, a lifelong Angeleno and a renewable energy engineer who worked with Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti's Office on climate policy and clean energy as an Energy Policy Analyst, seeking solutions for local water, energy, and transportation challenges. His work included efforts towards LA100—a plan launched under Mayor Garcetti to modernize Los Angeles's electricity system infrastructure—aiming for a 100% renewable energy supply after a study found this goal achievable through wind, solar, and storage technologies.

"As our climate changes and our population grows, our cities will need to adapt to meet new challenges, and human ingenuity will drive the solutions," says director Greg MacGillivray, two-time Academy Award nominee and chairman of MacGillivray Freeman Films. "Cities of the Future 3D imagines what our lives could look like 50 years from now based on the engineering marvels and innovative solutions engineers are designing today."

Cities of the Future 3D also introduces viewers to a team of students participating in the Future City Competition, an annual contest where 60,000 middle school students from the U.S. and around the world compete to create a model future city.

"We're thrilled that Science Center guests will have the opportunity to see a movie here that so perfectly illustrates the vital role engineers play in shaping and improving our communities," notes California Science Center President & CEO Jeffrey Rudolph. "It's our hope that Cities of the Future 3D helps inspire our audiences to take an active role in creating a more sustainable Los Angeles in the decades to come."

Cities of the Future 3D is produced by MacGillivray Freeman Films in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the same team that created the blockbuster giant screen documentary Dream Big: Engineering Our World.

After a glimpse of life in the future, guests will have the opportunity to explore the engineering marvels and artistry of one of history's greatest minds and inventors through the special exhibition LEONARDO DA VINCI: Inventor. Artist. Dreamer., also opening March 2, 2024 at the California Science Center. Through models of da Vinci's innovations, reproductions of his drawings and notes, and hands-on experiences, guests will experience da Vinci's endless curiosity, his inspiring use of both art and science throughout his work, and his mastery of both.

Buy IMAX or combo exhibition and IMAX tickets online at https://californiasciencecenter.org/visit/admission/get-tickets or call 213-744-2019. Special discounts available for groups of 15 or more. CITIES OF THE FUTURE 3D is family-friendly and has a running time of 40 minutes. www.citiesofthefuturefilm.com

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and students can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with free general admission (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day). Parking at Exposition Park is $15.

About MacGillivray Freeman Films

MacGillivray Freeman Films is the world's foremost independent producer and distributor of giant-screen 70mm films with more than 40 films for IMAX® and giant screen theatres to its credit. Throughout the company's 50-year history, its films have won numerous international awards including two Academy Award® nominations and three films inducted into the IMAX Hall of Fame. MacGillivray Freeman's films are known for their artistry and celebration of science and the natural world. It is the first documentary film company to reach the one billion dollar benchmark for worldwide box office. www.macgillivrayfreeman.com

About the American Society of Civil Engineers

Founded in 1852, the American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 civil engineers worldwide and is America's oldest national engineering society. ASCE works to advance engineering knowledge and competency through the development of codes and standards, publications, education, and programs such as Future World Vision; raise awareness of the need to maintain and modernize infrastructure using sustainable and resilient practices through initiatives such as the Report Card for America's Infrastructure; and works to recruit and inspire a more diverse engineering workforce. www.asce.org

