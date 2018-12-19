Cities to Federal Leaders: The Shutdown is Having Real Consequences

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following tonight's address from President Trump and the Democratic leadership response, National League of Cities (NLC) CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony released the following statement:

"America's cities, towns and villages are fed up as the federal shutdown continues to have real consequences in our communities. Our federal partners need to do what city leaders do every day — come together, compromise and get the job done.

"Every day the shutdown continues, our residents suffer as it becomes harder to rebuild our infrastructure, assist low-income households and invest in community development. Countless local businesses that rely on federal services and facilities are also feeling the shutdown's impact, jeopardizing the health of local economies.

"Cities call on Congress and the administration to work in a bipartisan way and immediately reopen the federal government."

To help city leaders navigate the effects of the federal shutdown, NLC has created an online resource center with agency shutdown plans, a federal budget tracker and city impact stories.

The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. Learn more at www.nlc.org

SOURCE National League of Cities

Related Links

https://www.nlc.org

