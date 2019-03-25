Citigroup's Michael O'Neill, Blackrock's Larry Fink and CSX's Edward Kelly Win 2019 Board Leadership Awards

STAMFORD, Conn., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive Group, publisher of Corporate Board Member, in partnership with Galt & Company, today announced that Michael O'Neill, retired chairman, Citigroup, Larry Fink, chairman and CEO, BlackRock, and Edward Kelly, retired chairman, CSX Corporation, have been selected by a panel of their peers to be honorees of the 2019 Board Leadership Awards, recognizing significant accomplishments in the field of American corporate governance.

The awards will be presented to the winners at a gala luncheon at Corporate Board Member's 2019 Boardroom Summit on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in New York. More information: CorporateBoardMemberSummit.com

"These awards honor exemplary individuals who have gone far beyond the basic requirements of governance, regulation, and compliance, and serve as models for other companies and individuals to emulate," said Jamie Tassa, publisher, Corporate Board Member. "The awards underscore the role that corporate governance and effective board leadership play in driving a company's success and a board's contribution to long-term value."

"This year's honorees are all exceptional examples of leadership for boards across every industry," said Scott Gillis, founder and senior managing director, Galt & Company. "Galt was honored to work with the judges and with Corporate Board Member on this important effort to highlight the best in corporate governance. We congratulate them all."

Michael O'Neill, honored as Director of the Year for his work helping engineer the remarkable turnaround of Citigroup in the wake of the global financial crisis. The bank doubled its shareholder value during Mr. O'Neill's tenure, virtually eliminating the "bad bank" that housed the assets it deemed toxic while also passing its government-mandated stress tests for the past four years—marking one of the most successful turnarounds in the recent history of the financial industry.

Edward Kelly, honored for Courage in the Boardroom for stewarding the controversial operational transformation at CSX in the face of management upheaval and deep skepticism among investors, analysts and media. CSX now has the best margins in the railroad industry and structural operating advantages that will be difficult for competitors to match.

Larry Fink, honored for his Impact in the Boardroom for his outspoken, high-profile stance promoting additional responsibilities companies and their leaders should assume for environmental, social and governance issues, which ignited a national conversation—both inside and outside of boardrooms—on the issues he raised.

Judges

The honorees were selected by a panel of peer directors, including Bryan Jordan, chairman, president and CEO, First Horizon National Corporation and board member, AutoZone; Don Knauss, board member, Kellogg, Target and McKesson; Mary Schapiro, board member, Morgan Stanley and CVS Health and former chairwoman, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; Nigel Travis, executive chairman, Dunkin Brands and board member, Abercrombie & Fitch; James Umpleby, chairman and CEO, Caterpillar and board member, Chevron.

About Corporate Board Member

Corporate Board Member, a division of Chief Executive Group, has been the market leader in board education for 20 years. The quarterly publication provides public company board members, CEOs, general counsel and corporate secretaries decision-making tools to address the wide range of corporate governance, risk oversight and shareholder engagement issues facing their boards. Corporate Board Member further extends its thought leadership through online resources, webinars, timely research, conferences and peer-driven roundtables. The company maintains the most comprehensive database of directors and officers of publicly traded companies listed with NYSE, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Learn more at BoardMember.com

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group, the leading community for business leaders worldwide, publishes Chief Executive magazine (since 1977), ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine and BoardMember.com, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs the Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual "CEO of the Year," a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers. Visit ChiefExecutive.net and BoardMember.com for more information.

About Galt & Company

Galt & Company is a top-tier consulting firm that helps chief executives and their boards develop the strategies and organizational capabilities which deliver superior profit growth and shareholder returns. The firm brings the disciplines of the capital market inside a company, impacting corporate and business unit strategy, resource allocation, performance management and execution. Galt & Company has been associated with a number of notable corporate success stories over the last several decades. Its clients consistently deliver shareholder returns in the top quartile of their industry peers, and the firm holds itself accountable for those results. www.galtandco.com

