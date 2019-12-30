Citikliniken: Cooperation With BraineHealth Flourishes as They Double the Efforts in Improving Healthcare

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citikliniken announced today that the Swedish company BraineHealth, which has its eyes set on improving both global and local healthcare, will continue their cooperation and expand its use of the Citikliniken facilities. BraineHealth will be implementing its innovative eHealth solutions for primary care in the Citikliniken test facility while simultaneously enforcing their patient-centered solutions for elderly care in the Lugn&Ro Vård och Omsorg facility.

Both the cooperation with the Citikliniken healthcare provider and the Lugn&Ro Vård och Omsorg project are the embodiment of BraineHealth's effort to make healthcare more efficient and accessible. With convenience and accessibility in mind, these facilities will provide easy access to resources to those that need them the most.

BraineHealth launched both these projects to provide a more individualized healthcare. Although these efforts are currently local, the company also has a global vision and the aim to democratize healthcare everywhere, making it attainable for each member of every community.

"Implementing eHealth solutions is an uphill battle, but having two facilities that allow more hands-on approach to healthcare will certainly expedite it," says Isabella Svensson, vice president of BraineHealth.

She stresses that the Citikliniken testing facility already proved to be the pivotal move on BraineHealth's part, as it allows the users more choice when it comes to testing and provides an excellent starting point for further healthcare.

At the same time, a sustainable, efficient, and patient-oriented elderly care facility ensures coherent healthcare for the more vulnerable members of society. With these two facilities, BraineHealth will successfully cover the Swedish healthcare market, thus ensuring that every member of each community has accessible, affordable care.

This announcement takes BraineHealth one step further to their ultimate goal, which is democratized healthcare on a global level.

