Citiscape Announces 'Mind-Blowing' Features for Citiscape App

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some time ago Citiscape App has been introduced as an irreplaceable tool for many: contractors, real estate agents, architects, and more. After a vast and extremely detailed user experience testing, the Citiscape team is proud to announce a brand new interface for the Citiscape App. Now slick, simple to navigate, and absolutely astounding when it comes to real-time project management, DOB alerts, team communication, and overall work progress. Running multiple construction projects, home renovations, or simply trying to avoid violations, Citiscape App is there to handle it all.

Citi-Watch: Take control of your city!

Avoid many hassles with Citiscape App as it provides revolutionary solutions to not just current, but future possible issues, and the best part is, it's all in real-time. No more being in the dark about expired DOB permits, violations, or misfiled applications. The new Citiscape App provides notifications pertaining to current projects as they get updated. Instant communication with the entire team and seamless project management. The App is so easy to use, a five-year-old can do it.

Citiscape App is Now Enhanced with Citi-Watch Tool

Citi-Watch is a software that provides people with real-time alerts on things like unexpected DOB inspections. Users will be able to alert others within a 1-mile radius that there is a DOB inspector lurking around, as well as provide feedback and even share photos giving other teams ample amount of time to prepare. In combination with a tracking feature Citi-Link, users will be able to prevent issued complaints from escalation to violations and save thousands of dollars.

With the pandemic still at large, many companies are struggling with completing projects on time due to city agencies working at reduced capacity. Citiscape App with its features allows to track every milestone of a project, stay informed and to be in control.

Download Citiscape app today and never miss a thing.

Available to download in Apple Store and Google Play Store.

