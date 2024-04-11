Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces Addition of City of Hope to UMN's Phase 1 Trial of LYMPHIR in Combination with CAR-T for the Treatment of B-Cell Lymphoma

National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated research and treatment center City of Hope, in Duarte, CA, to participate in the University of Minnesota (UMN) Masonic Cancer Center's ongoing Phase 1 trial to determine the maximum tolerated dose of LYMPHIR plus CAR-T therapy

CRANFORD, N.J., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center intends to expand their ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 1 trial of LYMPHIR™ (denileukin diftitox) in combination with FDA-approved CAR-T products for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. The ongoing study, led by Dr. Veronika Bachanova at the University of Minnesota (UMN), will include an additional study site at City of Hope (COH), a world-renowned cancer treatment and research institution, with Dr. Matthew Mei as the principal site investigator at COH. City of Hope is one of only 53 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S.

"We are encouraged by the scientific community's interest in exploring the potential benefits of LYMPHIR beyond cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, for which a Biologics License Application is currently under review by the FDA. We are very excited to support UMN's expansion of its study to City of Hope as distinguished oncologists Dr. Bachanova and Dr. Mei conduct innovative research to evaluate LYMPHIR in combination with CAR-T treatment," stated Dr. Myron Czuczman, Chief Medical Officer of Citius. "This first-of-its-kind study will evaluate the potential value that transient depletion of T-regs within the tumor microenvironment by LYMPHIR has upon CAR-T-based anti-tumor activity," added Dr. Czuczman.

"This trial is designed to augment lymphodepletion prior to CAR-T cells by administration of targeted immunotoxin against IL-2 receptor-positive regulatory T-cells. The lymphodepleting chemotherapy augmented with LYMPHIR was combined with all three standard of care CAR-T products for diffuse large B-cell lymphomas in second or third line of therapy. We look forward to welcoming patients from City of Hope as we expand the trial and evaluate the maximum tolerated dose," stated principal investigator Veronika Bachanova, MD, PhD, Division of Hematology, Oncology, and Transplantation, Department of Medicine, University of Minnesota.

Citius is collaborating with the University of Minnesota (UMN) in this investigator-initiated study. This Phase 1 dose-finding study to evaluate LYMPHIR prior to CAR-T therapies tisagenlecleucel (KYMRIAH®), axicabtagene ciloleucel (YESCARTA®), or lisocabtagene maraleucel/BREYANZI®), in patients with B-cell lymphomas (BCL) (NCT0485525) was initiated in May 2021 and has been expanded to include City of Hope. Enrollment is underway for patients diagnosed with relapsed or refractory BCL, for which treatment with CAR-Ts is planned, and who are considered at high risk for progression after CAR-T therapy.

About University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center

The Masonic Cancer Center serves as the hub for cancer research at the University of Minnesota. More than 600 members apply their expertise to the broad problem of cancer with research in cancer causes, prevention, treatment, outcomes, and survivorship. Founded in 1991, the cancer center became a National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in 1998, one of only 53 institutions in the United States and two in Minnesota to hold that designation.

About City of Hope

City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center, is a world-renowned pioneer in cancer research, treatment and prevention. City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. City of Hope's growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and treatment facilities in Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates. At the end of 2023, Citius completed enrollment in a Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial of Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections. Citius resubmitted the Biologics License Application for LYMPHIR, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, in early 2024, and announced plans to form Citius Oncology, a standalone publicly traded company with LYMPHIR as its primary asset. LYMPHIR received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. In addition, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

