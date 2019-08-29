Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the RHK Capital 4th annual Disruptive Growth Conference hosted by Reed Smith.

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adjunctive cancer care and critical care drug products, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the 4th annual Disruptive Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 4th at 3:40PM EST in Presentation Room A/B. During the conference, Executive Chairman, Mr. Leonard Mazur will be giving the presentation as well as answering questions from investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will also be available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting with the Company, please contact Mr. Andrew Scott: ascott@citiuspharma.com.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives, cancer care and unique prescription products that use innovative, patented or proprietary formulations of previously-approved active pharmaceutical ingredients. We seek to achieve leading market positions by providing therapeutic products that address unmet medical needs; by using previously approved drugs with substantial safety and efficacy data, we seek to reduce the risks associated with pharmaceutical product development and regulatory requirements. Citius develops products that have intellectual property protection and competitive advantages to existing therapeutic approaches. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

For those interested in attending, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com for more information.

Contact:

Andrew Scott

Vice President, Corporate Development

(o) 908-967-6677 x105

11 Commerce Drive, 1st Floor

Cranford, New Jersey 07016

ascott@citiuspharma.com

