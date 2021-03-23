Citius Pharmaceuticals to Highlight its Phase 3 Clinical Trial Product Mino-Lok® at Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 25

CRANFORD, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, will participate in the virtual Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference being held March 24-25, 2021. Citius Executive Chairman, Leonard Mazur, will present on Thursday, March 25 at 2:55 pm ET. Investors may register for the conference at the event website.

During the corporate presentation, Mr. Mazur will discuss the Company's Phase 3 program for its lead product candidate Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution being developed to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs).

"We are eagerly awaiting the third interim efficacy analysis from our independent Drug Monitoring Committee regarding the Mino-Lok® Phase 3 trial in progress," said Mr. Mazur. "This pivotal trial is progressing according to plan, and we expect full enrollment this year. The antibiotic lock solution market is large and substantially underserved, with an estimated market opportunity of $750 million in the U.S. and over $1.5 billion worldwide."

Citius issued its most recent Letter to Shareholders in February, highlighting recent updates on its business and clinical developments as well as news for its pipeline of products. To read the letter please visit the Company's Investor Info website at ir.citiuspharma.com.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

