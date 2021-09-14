Citius Pharmaceuticals to Join Benzinga All Access Show on Friday, September 17, 2021

CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on oncology, anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products and stem cell therapies, today announced that it will be joining Benzinga's All Access Show for a 20-minute interview on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:10 am ET.

Investors may tune in to the interview with Citius Chairman Leonard Mazur by visiting Benzinga's livestream channel.

During the interview, Mr. Mazur will discuss advancements in the Company's late-stage clinical pipeline, including the recent addition of I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel oncology asset with an attractive near-term revenue opportunity and substantially de-risked path to support commercial success.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed enrollment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

