Citius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright and Sidoti Investor Conferences in September 2023

CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in September 2023. Citius Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, and at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright Conference Details:

Presentation:

2:00 pm ET on September 11, 2023

Location:

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

Registration:

Available on the conference website.

1x1 meetings:

Requests available upon registration or by contacting Citius Investor Relations.


Webcast:

Join live.

Sidoti Conference Details:

Presentation:

2:30 pm ET on September 20, 2023

Location:

Virtual

Registration:

Available on the conference website.

1x1 meetings:

Requests available through a Sidoti representative.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and LYMPHIR™, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL. Mino-Lok was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. LYMPHIR received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. At the end of March 2023, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Ilanit Allen
[email protected]
908-967-6677 x113

