Citius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

CRANFORD, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced its participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference being held March 12-14, 2023 in Dana Point, California. Citius Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts on Monday, March 13th and Tuesday, March 14th.

Conference Details: 

Location:

The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Registration:

Available on the conference website.

1x1 meetings:

Registered investors may request an in-person meeting by contacting a Roth representative at 800.678.9147 or Citius Investor Relations.


About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL, for which a BLA is under review by the FDA.  Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. In the first half of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Ilanit Allen
[email protected] 
908-967-6677 x113

