Citius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on November 15, 2023

News provided by

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on November 15, 2023.

Conference Details:               

Presentation:

11:30 am ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Location:

Virtual

1x1 meetings:

 Open to all investors; conference registration is required 


Webinar:

Join live

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates. Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, is enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial and was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. Citius Pharma is preparing to resubmit the Biologics License Application for LYMPHIR, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL, in early 2024, and announced plans to form Citius Oncology, a standalone publicly traded company with LYMPHIR as its primary asset. LYMPHIR received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. In addition, at the end of March 2023, Citius Pharma completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Ilanit Allen
[email protected]
908-967-6677 x113

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication in Frontiers of Immunology of Positive Results from Solid Tumor Study of LYMPHIR™ in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitor

Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication in Frontiers of Immunology of Positive Results from Solid Tumor Study of LYMPHIR™ in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitor

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR) today announced that preclinical research on LYMPHIR ("denileukin diftitox"...
Citius Pharmaceuticals Executes Definitive Agreement to Merge Wholly Owned Subsidiary with TenX Keane Acquisition to Form Publicly Listed Citius Oncology, Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Executes Definitive Agreement to Merge Wholly Owned Subsidiary with TenX Keane Acquisition to Form Publicly Listed Citius Oncology, Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.