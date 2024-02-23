Citius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming BIO CEO and Sidoti Investor Conferences

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

23 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

CRANFORD, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences. Citius Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will present at the BIO CEO and Investor Conference on February 26-27, 2024, and the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on March 13-14, 2024.

BIO CEO and Investor Conference Details:

Presentation:

9:45 am ET on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Location:

New York Marriott Marquis, New York City

Registration:

Available on the conference website

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference Details:

Presentation:

1:45 pm ET on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Location:

Virtual

Registration:

Available on the conference website.

1x1 meetings:

Requests available through a Sidoti representative


About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates. At the end of 2023, Citius completed enrollment in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial of Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections. Citius has recently resubmitted the Biologics License Application for LYMPHIR™, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius previously announced plans to form Citius Oncology, a standalone publicly traded company with LYMPHIR as its primary asset. LYMPHIR received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. In addition, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Ilanit Allen
[email protected]
908-967-6677 x113

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

