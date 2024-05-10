Citius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming EF Hutton and H.C. Wainwright Investor Conferences

CRANFORD, N.J., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences. Citius Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will host one-on-one investor meetings at the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference on May 15, 2024, and present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on May 20, 2024.

EF Hutton Annual Global Conference Details:

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings (no general presentations) Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York City Registration: Visit the conference website

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference Details:

Presentation*: 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 20th; live streaming available Format: Presentations and one-on-one meetings Location: Nasdaq Global Headquarters, New York City Registration: Visit the conference website

*Please note that the presentation date and time are subject to change. Participants should refer to the final program agenda for up-to-date information.

Citius Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates. At the end of 2023, Citius completed enrollment in a Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial of Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections. The Biologics License Application for LYMPHIR™, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, is currently under review by the FDA with August 13, 2024 assigned as the PDUFA target action date. Citius previously announced plans to form Citius Oncology, a standalone publicly traded company with LYMPHIR as its primary asset. LYMPHIR received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. In addition, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

