Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

CRANFORD, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adjunctive cancer care and critical care drug products, announced today that the Company will present at the Third Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 AM ET.

Event: Third Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM ET

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33349

Chief Executive Officer Myron Holubiak will deliver an update on the Company, including a discussion of the recent positive outcome of its interim futility analysis for the Phase 3 Mino-Lok® pivotal trial, provide an overview of its other pipeline products, Mino-Wrap™ and Halo-Lido, and answer questions from investors.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives, cancer care, and unique prescription products that use innovative, patented, or proprietary formulations of previously-approved active pharmaceutical ingredients. We seek to achieve leading market positions by providing therapeutic products that address unmet medical needs. By using previously approved drugs with substantial safety and efficacy data, we seek to reduce the risks associated with pharmaceutical product development and regulatory requirements. Citius develops products that have intellectual property protection and competitive advantages to existing therapeutic approaches. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Please see www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks associated with conducting our Phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok, including completing patient enrollment, opening study sites and achieving the required number of catheter failure events; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; our need for substantial additional funds; risks associated with developing Mino-Wrap, including that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical results and our ability to file an IND; risks related to our growth strategy; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Andrew Scott

Vice President, Corporate Development

(O) 908-967-6677 x105

ascott@citiuspharma.com

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.citiuspharma.com

