Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 5th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius") ("Company") (NASDAQ: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing adjunctive cancer care and critical care drug products, announced today that the Company will present at the 5th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 at 4:30-4:50 PM ET in Track 2 - Preserve Ballroom B. The conference is being held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida on October 28-29, 2019.

Mr. Leonard Mazur, Chairman of Citius Pharmaceuticals will be delivering an overview of the company including recent highlights as well as answering questions from investors. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will also be available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting with the Company, please contact Mr. Andrew Scott: ascott@citiuspharma.com.

Citius is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives, cancer care and unique prescription products that use innovative, patented or proprietary formulations of previously-approved active pharmaceutical ingredients. We seek to achieve leading market positions by providing therapeutic products that address unmet medical needs; by using previously approved drugs with substantial safety and efficacy data, we seek to reduce the risks associated with pharmaceutical product development and regulatory requirements. Citius develops products that have intellectual property protection and competitive advantages to existing therapeutic approaches. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

