Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15

CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on oncology, anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products and stem cell therapies, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation video will be available for viewing on demand starting at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 13th. Investors may register for the conference at the event website. The archived webcast will be available for 90 days after the event and will be accessible on the Citius website.

Myron Holubiak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citius, and Dr. Myron Czuczman, Chief Medical Officer of Citius, will discuss the Company's expanded pipeline and near-term catalysts.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed enrollment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Relations for Citius Pharmaceuticals:

Ilanit Allen

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T: 908-967-6677 x113

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.citiuspharma.com

