Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing critical care drug products, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD 500 conference on Tuesday, September 1, at 11:00 AM ET. Leonard Mazur, Chairman of Citius, will present virtually to an online audience.

"We are delighted to participate in LD Micro's virtual conference, and provide investors and analysts with an update on Citius's products under development, including planned development of induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) to treat and reduce the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19," said Mr. Mazur.

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at [email protected] or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks associated with conducting our Phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok, including completing patient enrollment, opening study sites and achieving the required number of catheter failure events; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; our need for substantial additional funds; risks associated with developing Mino-Wrap, including that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical results and our ability to file an IND; risks related to our growth strategy; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Name: Andrew Scott

Phone: 908-967-6677 x105

Email: [email protected]

