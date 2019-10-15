Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius") ("Company") (NASDAQ: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adjunctive cancer care and critical care drug products, announced today that the Company will present at the MicroCap Rodeo on Oct 16th at 9:45-10:15 AM in room 416B. The conference is being held at the Hilton Austin in Austin, Texas on October 15-16, 2019.

Mr. Leonard Mazur, Chairman, of Citius Pharmaceuticals will be delivering a presentation, as well as answering questions from investors. Earlier in the month, Citius Pharmaceuticals, reached the interim analysis milestone for Mino-Lok® Phase III pivotal trial. To access Citius Pharmaceuticals live webcast please use the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31874

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will also be available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting with the Company, please contact Mr. Andrew Scott: ascott@citiuspharma.com.

About MicroCap Rodeo

Bucking the trend of microcap conferences is the first-annual MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas. This year's theme: Lassoing the "Best Ideas."

Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 50-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2020. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 30-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

When they're not wrangling great ideas, investors can dig into delicious Texas food, entertainment and surprise guests.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives, cancer care and unique prescription products that use innovative, patented or proprietary formulations of previously-approved active pharmaceutical ingredients. We seek to achieve leading market positions by providing therapeutic products that address unmet medical needs; by using previously approved drugs with substantial safety and efficacy data, we seek to reduce the risks associated with pharmaceutical product development and regulatory requirements. Citius develops products that have intellectual property protection and competitive advantages to existing therapeutic approaches. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

