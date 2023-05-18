CitiusTech Identified in the 2023 Gartner® Quick Answer: U.S. Healthcare CIOs Use Price Transparency Data to Improve Business Outcomes

News provided by

CitiusTech

18 May, 2023, 08:03 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., is a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions, and platforms. The company was recently mentioned in the 2023 Gartner "Quick Answer: U.S. Healthcare CIOs Use Price Transparency Data to Improve Business Outcomes" report authored by Connie Salgy, Sr. Director Analyst at Gartner. The report provides insights into how U.S. Healthcare CIOs may leverage price transparency data to improve business outcomes.

According to the Gartner report, "Under the Transparency in Coverage (TiC) final rule and the No Surprise Act, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) require machine readable files (MRFs) to be published in a specific format. However, data quality is highly variable, making it difficult to deliver accurate data for actionable insights."

Shyam Karunakaran, Senior Vice President - Health Plans, CitiusTech, said, "The healthcare industry is increasingly emphasizing the need for a financially sustainable ecosystem. CMS has introduced numerous initiatives that prioritize delivering value, with price transparency initiatives being particularly significant. These initiatives aim to provide greater clarity regarding the complex pricing data in healthcare, setting the stage for competitive disruptions in the industry. Through RealSight and by investing in data and technology, CitiusTech is enabling consumers and stakeholders to access insights and make informed decisions."

The Gartner report also notes "Healthcare payer and provider CIOs that extract the data, stored in machine-readable files (MRFs) can use it to derive consumer-facing healthcare actionable insights for a competitive advantage — and strengthen their healthcare organization's growth position."

This is the second time this year that CitiusTech has been mentioned in a Gartner report. In February, CitiusTech was mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications.

CitiusTech's payer technology business has gained significant momentum in recent times, with strong services and solutions in areas such as price transparency analytics, member experience, value-based programs, HEDIS / STARS optimization and quality & performance management.

Gartner, Quick Answer: U.S. Healthcare CIOs Use Price Transparency Data to Improve Business Outcomes, Connie Salgy, 4 April 2023. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 140 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact

Saviera Barretto
+91-8424917719
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080281/CitiusTech_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CitiusTech

Also from this source

CitiusTech Appoints Rajan Kohli as Chief Executive Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.