CitiusTech Recognized as a Major Contender in Healthcare Data & Analytics Peak Matrix® 2023 Assessment

News provided by

CitiusTech

27 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions, and platforms, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Healthcare Data & Analytics Peak Matrix® 2023. CitiusTech was recognized for its strong market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. CitiusTech's healthcare data & analytics services are delivered by a team of experienced professionals with deep domain expertise. The company's services are designed to help clients improve patient care, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency.

"Data and Analytics powered by human ingenuity is assisting healthcare enterprises in delivering on the promise of personalized patient care. The next era of healthcare will be all about Telehealth, Hyper-personalization, and Value-based care enabled through AI, Cloud, Data, and Analytics. We are thrilled to be recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Healthcare Data & Analytics Peak Matrix® assessment. CitiusTech's exceptional team and commitment to innovation continue to position us as a trusted partner for our clients in their journey towards digital transformation," said Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible solutions and our continued investments to stay ahead of the game."

The Healthcare Data and Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment is based on Everest Group's interactions with leading service providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the healthcare data and analytics services market.

CitiusTech's recognition as a Major Contender underscores its commitment to providing innovative healthcare technology solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry. The company has a long history of success in the healthcare industry, and its clients include some of the world's leading healthcare organizations.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a renowned proprietary framework that assesses market impact, vision, and capability, providing valuable insights into industry leaders. The Healthcare Data & Analytics Peak assessment evaluates companies based on two key dimensions: Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Under the Market Impact dimension, three subdimensions were considered: Market Adoption, Portfolio Mix, and Value Delivered. Under the Vision & Capability dimension, four subdimensions were evaluated: Vision and Strategy, Scope of Services Offered, Innovation and Investments, and Delivery Footprint.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 140 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients.

Contact: 

Saviera Barretto 
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080281/4043048/CitiusTech_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CitiusTech

Also from this source

CitiusTech helps KeyHIE earn NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Certification

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology étend ses activités en Europe pour créer un modèle mondial de prestation de services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.