CITIZ3N Government Solutions Now Available Through GSA Multiple Award Schedule

Contract streamlines access for eligible state and local agencies and broadens CITIZ3N's reach across government

STONY BROOK, N.Y.,, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CITIZ3N Government Solutions, a technology provider for government agencies overseeing health benefits, announced it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract, giving government agencies a more efficient way to procure the company's technology solutions.

In January 2026, CITIZ3N was listed among the Medicaid technology vendors working with CMS and GSA on an expedited path to the GSA Schedule. The contract is expected to have its most immediate impact at the state and local level, where eligible agencies can use an established cooperative purchasing path to acquire qualifying solutions. The award makes CITIZ3N's technology available through a trusted, federal contract vehicle, creating a foundation for growth with federal agencies and prime contractors.

Available through the GSA MAS are CITIZ3N solutions designed to address specific operational needs across Medicaid, Health & Human Services, State-Based Marketplaces, and government health benefits:

CITIZ3N Verify Engage : Helps state Medicaid agencies administer community engagement requirements through automated verification, exemption workflows, member reporting, outreach, documentation, and audit-ready reporting. The solution integrates with existing eligibility systems.

: Helps state Medicaid agencies administer community engagement requirements through automated verification, exemption workflows, member reporting, outreach, documentation, and audit-ready reporting. The solution integrates with existing eligibility systems. CITIZ3N Verify Eligibility : Automates identity, residency, income, employment, and asset verification to reduce manual work, accelerate eligibility decisions, and improve accuracy.

: Automates identity, residency, income, employment, and asset verification to reduce manual work, accelerate eligibility decisions, and improve accuracy. CITIZ3N Verify FWA ( Fraud , Waste, and Abuse) : Uses data analysis, risk assessment, and scoring to identify potentially suspicious activity, strengthen program integrity, and help reduce fraud , waste, and abuse.

: Uses data analysis, risk assessment, and scoring to identify potentially suspicious activity, strengthen program integrity, and help reduce , waste, and abuse. CITIZ3N State-Based Marketplace solutions: Provides modular shopping, enrollment, payment, data, and administrative capabilities that can integrate with existing exchange systems or operate as an end-to-end marketplace platform.

Government agencies are under increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency and respond to evolving program requirements across Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplaces, and other government health programs. For example, recent research from CITIZ3N found that more than one in four Medicaid participants are unsure whether upcoming community engagement requirements apply to them, highlighting one of the operational and communication challenges states face as they prepare for the January 1, 2027, community engagement implementation deadline.

By making its solutions available through the GSA MAS, CITIZ3N gives eligible agencies an established path to acquire technology while reducing procurement friction.

"Agencies are under pressure to implement new programs and policy changes on aggressive timelines, often while working across multiple systems and complex procurement processes," said Rob Miller, General Manager of CITIZ3N. "Our GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract gives eligible state and local agencies a more efficient way to procure the technology they need and expands our accessibility to federal agencies and prime contractors. Agencies can spend less time on procurement and more time delivering services to the people who depend on them."

CITIZ3N, a subsidiary of healthcare technology company Softheon, develops integrated, modular platforms that help government agencies modernize operations without replacing existing systems. To learn more about CITIZ3N and its solutions available through the GSA Multiple Award Schedule, visit www.CITIZ3N.com.

About CITIZ3N

CITIZ3N Government Solutions is a premier provider of integrated, modular platforms specifically tailored for government agencies overseeing Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces, Medicaid, Health & Human Services (HHS) and Government Health Benefits for Employees. The collaboration between CITIZ3N and Softheon epitomizes a shared vision of promoting innovative solutions that enhance affordability, accessibility, and efficiency, thereby fostering healthier citizens. For more information on CITIZ3N's solutions, visit www.CITIZ3N.com.

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SOURCE CITIZ3N