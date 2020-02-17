Citizen announces CT-S601IIR - Point of Sale Re-stick, Liner-free Printing Solution

In response to the evolving application uses in food service, retail and the general point-of-sale market, Citizen has optimized the always reliable CT-S601II point-of-sale printer and included technology focused specifically on re-stick, liner-free application uses.

The CT-S601IIR comes equipped with a standard USB and offers multiple advanced connectivity options and top of class efficiency with speeds up to 175mm/s. When compared to similar models in the industry, the CT-S601IIR is faster in pure print speed and smaller in overall footprint. Perfect for retail, kitchen and specialty order counters.

"Re-stick, liner-free printing has shown immense value in the food service industry and specialty retail. The ability to remove and place the non-permanent label on short use surfaces, multiple times, has seen an increase demand in recent years," said Glenn Williams, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Citizen. "Demand for this technology has been specifically increasing in applications, including but not limited to, food service uses such as custom to-go orders, coffee counter order labeling, and cafeteria food service delivery slips in a range of application spaces."

The CT-S601IIR is certified with MAXStick and NAKAGAWA MFG. CO. media. Coated in either full, center, double sided edge, 3 stripe(58mm) and 4 stripe (80mm) adhesive, the media is suitable across multiple applications.

Among other products in Citizen's POS family line, the CT-S601IIR continues to provide the market a leading, eco-friendly printer, eliminating waste in multiple ways. The ability to print this specialty label stock to the exact length needed, and not beyond, limits the amount of paper used for the receipt/ticket. As well, unlike linered label printing, the liner-free media used by the CT-S601IIR completely eliminates the backing liner from labels, allowing for more sustainable printing and far less waste.

About Citizen Systems America

"Citizen Systems America" is the America subsidiary of Citizen Systems Japan - the electronic products affiliate of Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., the world renowned manufacturer of fine watch timepieces. Citizen headquarters is located in the greater Los Angeles area, California.

Citizen develops and markets printers for point-of-sale, industrial solutions, barcode and label, portable and general thermal technology usage applications. Citizen products provide thermal, solutions for packaged and OEM printer mechanisms that are used in a variety of industries including, retail, manufacturing, food service, healthcare, banking and many more.

For over four decades, Citizen products have set the standard for performance, reliability and value in the marketplace. For more information, please visit Citizen Systems America's website at: www.citizen-systems.com.

