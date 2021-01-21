Citizen Announces Disinfectant Ready Plastics on Barcode and Point-of-Sale Printers

Printer models supported at this time are:

Point-of-Sale: CT-S310II, CT-E351, CT-E651, CT-S751, CT-S4500, CT-S601II, CT-S601IIR, CT-S651II, CT-S801II, CT-S851II

Barcode: CL-E300, CL-E303, CL-E321, CL-E331



"Installing products that are able to be properly cleaned in an effort to help reduce the transmission of contaminants and germs is a very valuable dynamic during these times of distancing and cautionary measures," said Norimitsu Kato, President and CEO of Citizen Systems America. "We are glad to confirm this ability at no additional cost and ask the user base to follow the proper cleaning instructions that we have posted on our web site."

About Citizen Systems America

"Citizen Systems America" is the America subsidiary of Citizen Systems Japan - the electronic products affiliate of Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., the world renowned manufacturer of fine watch timepieces. Citizen headquarters is located in the greater Los Angeles area, California.



Citizen develops and markets printers for point-of-sale, industrial solutions, barcode and label, portable and general thermal technology usage applications. Citizen products provide thermal, solutions for packaged and OEM printer mechanisms that are used in a variety of industries including, retail, manufacturing, food service, healthcare, banking and many more.



For over four decades, Citizen products have set the standard for performance, reliability and value in the marketplace. For more information, please visit Citizen Systems America's website at: www.citizen-systems.com.



Editorial Contact:

Reina Villanueva, Marketing Specialist

Citizen Systems America Corporation

Phone: 310.359.2657

[email protected]



SOURCE Citizen Systems America

Related Links

http://www.citizen-systems.com

