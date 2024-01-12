Citizen Announces NEW Barcode and POS Products at NRF 2024: CL-S700III, CT-S801III, CT-S851III

GARDENA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Systems America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of world-class printing technology, announces the newest additions to its industrial barcode and POS printer lineup with the release of the CL-S700III, CT-S801III, and CT-S851III at NRF 2024 in New York City.

These newest additions to Citizen's full line of printers will be on display at the company's tradeshow booth #6156 during the show beginning January 14th, 2024.

Citizen CL-S700III (left), CT-S801III (top right), CT-S851III (bottom right)
The CL-S700III, an enhanced version of the well-known CL-S700 series, excels in manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing environments. Improved usability is achieved through a new color LCD touch screen featuring added features like print previewing, shortcuts, and the innovative Live Forms feature. Live Forms enable users to print formatted labels with variable data without a desktop, utilizing the USB host connector to upload data or connect an input device. The CL-S700III range offers various models with 203 or 300dpi, catering to diverse business needs, boasting impressive printing speeds of up to 300mm per second for 203dpi versions and 250mm per second for the 300dpi version.

The new CT-S801III and CT-S851III POS printers set a new industry standard, redefining the optimal mix of speed, affordability, and durability. Matching top competitors, the CT-S801III and CT-S851III now clock in with a maximum print speed of 500mm/sec while retaining the performance and value expected from Citizen products. Equipped with other advanced capabilities such as remote monitoring and maintenance, businesses can efficiently manage their printing infrastructure, minimizing downtime. The inclusion of a standard USB Type B port ensures easy integration with various devices, simplifying the printing process for users. Both of these printers are also disinfectant ready to provide a barrier against the transmission of germs, particularly important in restaurant, hospitality, and healthcare markets.

"The CL-S700III blends high-quality label printing with an enhanced user experience," says Buddy Sullivan, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Citizen Systems America. Offering effortless customization, this printer, alongside the CT-S801III and CT-S851III POS models, sets a new standard. "With features like remote monitoring, these solutions optimize infrastructure management," adds Sullivan. Their new design marks a significant stride toward efficient and innovative printing solutions, poised to make a notable impact on the industry landscape.

DENSO ADC, the sales division of DENSO WAVE INC. in the Americas and part of the global DENSO network, has partnered with Citizen Systems America to present the latest in QR Code development, the rectangular Miro QR (rmQR). Made specifically for small and oblong spaces, these Codes are natively produced with the newest Citizen firmware. Citizen Systems is currently the only printer manufacturer to support this format.

DENSO is also showing an evolution in location position recognition, down to as little as a few inches, Server Rack EdgeCooling for reducing energy use & costs, KYC Solutions for compliance, a revolutionary "clean scanner" in AIM's Food Innovation booth, and advanced RFID systems for Inventory & Asset Management.

The CL-S700III, CT-S801III, CT-S851III and other technology partner products will be on display at the company's booth (#6156) and feature various other partnering products to compliment Citizen printers during the NRF tradeshow beginning January 14th, 2024.

For more information about these new models and other Citizen products, please visit https://www.citizen-systems.com/us.

About Citizen Systems America

"Citizen Systems America" is the America subsidiary of Citizen Systems Japan - the electronic products affiliate of Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., the world-renowned manufacturer of fine watch timepieces. Citizen headquarters is located in the greater Los Angeles area, California.

Citizen develops and markets printers for point-of-sale, barcode and label, portable and general thermal technology usage applications. Citizen provides solutions that are used in a variety of industries including, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, food service, healthcare and many more.

For over four decades, Citizen products have set the standard for performance, reliability, and value in the marketplace. For more information, please visit Citizen Systems America's website at: www.citizen-systems.com/us.

