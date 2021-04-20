Citizen Chicken & Donuts Launches Concept Shop Led by Hell's Kitchen Executive Chef, Van Hurd

HARTFORD, Conn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You've heard about businesses "pivoting" during the pandemic. Hartford Bakery in Connecticut took the pivot one step further and converted their original location to a new concept- with a Celebrity Chef!

According to CNBC, half a million new businesses have opened during the pandemic, down just 14% compared with 1 year ago. More than 15% of the new entities were restaurant and food businesses. Citizen joins the ranks, having opened officially on Super Bowl Sunday.

Citizen Chicken & Donuts

Fried chicken & donuts, while an unlikely combination, is unique and delicious. For the fried chicken lovers, these are the authentic and homemade recipes you'll love.

Their specialty- The C'mon Sandwich comes with homemade fried chicken breast, house made comeback sauce, coleslaw and bacon on two donut rolls! Hungry, yet?

Coming Soon: "The Vanimal" which will involve chicken, donuts, and if you finish in a certain amount of time your photo goes on the wall and you win a free t-shirt!

As for the donut lovers, you'll find a mix of classic meets innovative from the Chocolate Glazed- a fan favorite to Maple Pecan, Seasonal Lingonberry and more. All donuts use fresh, artisan ingredients and are created fresh nightly. NO preservatives or fillers. Chicken is antibiotic free and has zero MSG. Gluten free fried chicken is also available.

The Inspiration: Scott Kluger, Founder of Citizen Chicken & Donuts had a lightbulb moment during the pandemic and "knew it was time for a change." He wanted to do something more traditional and do it well. Citizen Chicken & Donuts was born.

Executive Chef Van Hurd says, "There was a chance to do fried chicken - I had to take it."

Citizen Chicken & Donuts is located at 625 New Park Avenue. West Hartford, CT 06110.

About Citizen Chicken & Donuts:

Citizen Chicken & Donuts is an authentic take on fried chicken and donuts with some modern flair run by Owner Scott Kluger and Hell's Kitchen Executive Chef Van Hurd in Hartford, CT.

Scott Kluger is the Owner of Citizen Chicken & Donuts and Hartford Baking Company. He has over a decade of bakery experience. In 2010, during the Great Recession, he left the financial industry in New York City for a fresh start and built his bakery chain from scratch. Kluger has a Master's degree from Fordham University.

Van Hurd is the executive chef at Citizen Chicken and Donuts and you may have seen him on season 6 and 17 of Hell's Kitchen alongside famous celebrity chef Gordan Ramsey. Van relocated to Connecticut and began work at the Country Club of Farmington. He served as Executive Sous Chef for Jordan Caterers, the "Best Catering Company in CT". Hurd received his culinary degree from The Art Institute of Dallas in 2007.

For Media Inquiries: NB Talent Services, [email protected], 917-690-6161

SOURCE Citizen Chicken & Donut