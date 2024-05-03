Citizen Coalition Running TV Ads Across South Carolina to Support Sunday Liquor Sales Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide, a coalition of over 16,000 citizens, businesses and organizations leading the charge advocating for Sunday liquor sales will be running TV ads for the first time this week in support of House Bill 4231.

Viewers can expect to see this ad during the Kentucky Derby, or watch it at www.letscdecide.org.

House Bill 4231, legislation that would allow South Carolinians to vote on if liquor stores can open on Sundays in their county, passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee this week with a favorable report. The bill is expected to go to the Senate for a vote before the South Carolina legislative session ends on May 9.

"Granting voters this choice is fundamental to our democratic values, yet this topic is still being heavily debated in the legislature," said Ambassador Ed McMullen, Chairman of Cheers! Let SC Decide. "We are hoping our message reaches the leaders we entrust to protect our freedoms—it's a clear message that the people in every county should have the freedom to decide if Sunday liquor sales are appropriate for their communities and businesses."

If this bill passed and voters decided to allow liquor stores to open on Sundays, it would not force liquor stores to open – business owners would simply just have the option.

