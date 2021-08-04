Citizen Connect Launches Online Platform to Help Fix America's Broken Politics

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Connect today announced the launch of its new non-partisan online platform to serve as a convenient resource to help Americans find ways to heal our political divides and strengthen our democracy. Citizen Connect connects online users from the left, right and center with in-person and virtual events, as well as information about ways to engage with hundreds of organizations working to heal our political divisions and fix our political system.

Currently, Citizen Connect features a diverse array of more than 400 different organizations spanning the political spectrum and focused on myriad topics including election reform, civic education, restoring civil dialogue and more. Citizen Connect organizes the various groups into different issue-oriented categories to make it simple for users to find the topics, groups and events that they care most about. Additionally, Citizen Connect includes a robust calendar of hundreds of informative, virtual and in-person events representing opportunities to engage across the political spectrum.

"Bridging the gap between information and civic action is exactly why we launched Citizen Connect, to help more Americans get involved and work across our political divides," said Brian Clancy, co-founder, Citizen Connect. "Despite our differences, there are many issues we can agree on and that connect us as Americans. Now more than ever, we need easy access to non-partisan resources to help us engage across diverse political perspectives, forge common ground and work together to heal our nation."

"As a strong advocate for the civic renewal community, I'm thrilled to see Citizen Connect come to life," said Morris Effron, co-founder, Citizen Connect. "This new website makes finding organizations, resources and initiatives that matter to you personally easier than ever. I look forward to watching Citizen Connect grow and help more Americans make a positive change by finding opportunities for civic action that align with their specific interests across the many issues facing our country."

Citizen Connect invites Americans across the political spectrum to interact with the online portal to find virtual and in-person events that match their interests, as well as organizations focused on issues that matter most to them. View their 90 second video to learn more about Citizen Connect's mission and approach.

Those interested in helping to heal America can visit Citizen Connect at https://citizenconnect.us/.

About Citizen Connect

Citizen Connect is a non-partisan platform dedicated to helping Americans right, left and center find ways to heal our divides and strengthen this great nation. Citizen Connect helps ordinary citizens make a positive difference in their community by making the events and organizations working to fix our politics easily accessible in a single online location. Citizen Connect features diverse organizations founded by people from all walks of life, political parties, races, identities, and religions. Citizen Connect is an initiative of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund (BAEF). The BAEF is the financial entity that supports the efforts of the Bridge Alliance, a coalition of roughly 100 democracy reform organizations dedicated to an array of focus areas within campaigns and elections, civic engagement, and government/governance.

For more information, visit: https://citizenconnect.us/ or on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Citizen Connect

Related Links

https://citizenconnect.us

