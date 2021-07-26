Citizen CPR Foundation Brings the Largest Array of Lifesaving Professionals Together in San Diego to Save More Lives

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This preeminent conference created by the Citizen CPR Foundation unites leaders in resuscitation education and implementation to present the latest science, training and community response to help attendees save more lives from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) wherever it happens — at home, in the office, at school, on the sports field, throughout the community or in the hospital.

This year, attendees will reconnect and recharge during an immersive, multi-day learning and networking experience in the heart of San Diego. All attendees share a passion for saving lives, and they also represent resuscitation's widest array of professionals, leaders, survivors and organizers. With that attendee range in mind, the Summit 2021 core program committee carefully curated an engaging line-up of plenary and concurrent sessions, as well as workshops, to ensure attendees are equipped with the life-saving knowledge they need.

"Wherever you are — or suddenly find yourself — on the chain of survival, you'll find Summit 2021 sessions tailored to you," says Ed Racht, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Global Medical Response and American Medical Response, and Summit 2021 Program Chair.

This year's event features four learning tracks that deliver innovative, targeted content and best practices to key audience groups along the chain of survival. The tracks include:

Resuscitation Education: Science, Implementation and Innovation

Hospital: Clinical Challenges and Innovations

Community Strategies and Survivorship: Engagement, Awareness and Support

EMS, Fire and Law Enforcement: Public Safety Challenges and Innovations

Summit 2021 attendees will have full access to all of this year's sessions, as well as additional programming that encourages networking, discussion and friendly debate. Highlights include:

Survivor- and community-focused programming, including a CPR Saves Lives Rally and a celebration of frontline health care workers

Awards and recognition, including the People Saving People™ Award, the William H. Montgomery Award, this year's 40 Under 40 class and Hans Dahll Award winners

Award, this year's 40 Under 40 class and Award winners Continuing education credits available for more than 60 qualified sessions, just in time for 2021 end-of-year requirements

In-depth pre-conference workshops to help attendees focus on a particular area of expertise, including HEARTSafe community designations, advanced law enforcement cardiac response, improved SCA response in schools, post-arrest care and updates from the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross

The goal: to equip attendees with the insights, training, data and professional network they need to help save more lives from SCA. Vinay Nadkarni, MD, Endowed Chair of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and Citizen CPR Foundation immediate past president, says that in light of Christian Eriksen's terrifying collapse earlier this year during the Denmark-Finland EURO 2020 soccer match, now is as critical a time as ever to continue to build awareness and implementation of life-saving tools.

"Christian's successful resuscitation after SCA, made possible by the quick action of his teammates and first responders, sparked a global interest in SCA, CPR and AEDs," Nadkarni says. "People saw firsthand what CPR and AEDs can do, and later this year in San Diego, we have an opportunity to continue to turn that interest into life-saving knowledge."

Summit 2021 registration is available now at http://bit.ly/CCPRFSummit2021 . The event website also includes a link to the full agenda, details on the event location at the Town and Country Hotel & Resort, featured speakers and more.

About the Citizen CPR Foundation

Founded in 1987, the mission of the Citizen CPR Foundation is to save lives from sudden cardiac arrest by stimulating effective community, professional and citizen action. The non-profit foundation is supported by donations, including the generous funding of the Citizen CPR Foundation's Partner Council, each member of which helps to advance the foundation's life-saving mission through strategic collaborations, initiatives and outreach. The Partner Council includes AED Superstore, the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, Brayden by Innosonian Inc., Defibtech, Laerdal Medical, MD Solutions International, NASCO Healthcare, Philips, PRESTAN Products, WorldPoint and ZOLL. Every two years, the Citizen CPR Foundation holds its international Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit, formerly the Emergency Cardiovascular Care Update (ECCU), which features the latest information and trends in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

