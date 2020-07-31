Citizen CPR Foundation Launches Free HEARTSafe Community Coaching Webinars

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizen CPR Foundation has launched free, monthly coaching webinars to help civic leaders and emergency response planners build a coordinated preparation and response system to help save lives from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) emergencies.

The HEARTSafe Community webinars, hosted the second Tuesday of each month, are open for anyone to attend and include two separate forums: HEARTSafe How To and HEARTSafe Champion.

"Improving sudden cardiac arrest survival is a communal effort. Planners must know how to create and ensure a coordinated system of response. More citizens must be trained in CPR, and EMS, fire departments and first responder agencies must be prepared to act in a coordinated effort," says Foundation President Stu Berger.

The HEARTSafe How To series provides a guided tour of the HEARTSafe Community concept, including a program history, specifics related to the mandatory requirements, the application process and more. The HEARTSafe Champion series features subject matter experts who discuss a variety of topics including developments in science and treatment recommendations, emerging technologies, innovations and best practices.

Both forums are moderated by Program Director David Hiltz. Other speakers and guests will include members of the Program Advisory Committee, an impressive roster of leaders with representation from emergency medicine, emergency medical dispatch, public health, law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire service, critical care, cardiology and pediatrics. Additionally, there are members who focus on program operations and promotion.

This initiative is supported in part by the Foundation's Partner Council, a collaboration of committed, mission-aligned businesses and non-profits. It includes the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, with support from industry including Laerdal Medical, MD Solutions International, Nasco Healthcare, Prestan Products, Save Station and WorldPoint.

Learn more about the HEARTSafe Community program and register for a webinar at the Citizen CPR Foundation website.

About Citizen CPR Foundation

Founded in 1987, the mission of Citizen CPR Foundation is to save lives from sudden cardiac arrest by stimulating effective community, professional and citizen action. Every two years, the foundation holds its international Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit, formerly the Emergency Cardiovascular Care Update (ECCU), which features the latest information and trends in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Contact Jennifer Crocker at 816-916-6843 or [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE Citizen CPR Foundation

Related Links

citizencpr.org

