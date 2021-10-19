Citizen CPR Foundation Welcomes ZOLL as First-Ever Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit Signature Sponsor

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Citizen CPR Foundation's Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit approaches, the Foundation is thrilled to announce a Summit milestone: the first-ever Signature Sponsor, ZOLL Medical Corporation.

"We were excited to already have ZOLL on board as a platinum sponsor of the Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit," said Foundation President Stu Berger. "Through continued discussions, ZOLL's passion for the critical lifesaving work that happens at the Summit became even clearer, and we worked together to create an exciting opportunity that gives ZOLL a more significant role in the Citizen CPR Foundation's signature event."

Nurses, doctors, first responders, bystanders, sudden cardiac arrest survivors, researchers, scientists and anyone passionate about saving more lives from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) will gather in San Diego, Dec. 7-10. The Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit is the only opportunity to learn, collaborate on and implement the latest resuscitation science across the full chain of survival.

"We're continually impressed by the caliber of speakers and the insights shared at the Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit," said Elijah White, President, ZOLL Resuscitation. "Events such as this help advance emergency care and are aligned with ZOLL's focus on improving patient outcomes and helping save more lives."

In fact, ZOLL's focus on clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, and lay rescuers aligns with several targeted learning tracks available at Summit 2021, including:

Resuscitation Education: Science, Implementation and Innovation

Hospital: Clinical Challenges and Innovations

EMS, Fire & Law Enforcement: Public Safety Challenges and Innovations

Community Strategies and Survivorship: Engagement, Awareness and Support

For more information on the Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit, including a full agenda, list of speakers and registration details, please visit http://bit.ly/CCPRFSummit2021 .

About the Citizen CPR Foundation

Founded in 1987, the mission of the Citizen CPR Foundation is to save lives from sudden cardiac arrest by stimulating effective community, professional and citizen action. The non-profit foundation is supported by donations, including the generous funding of the Citizen CPR Foundation's Partner Council, each member of which helps to advance the foundation's life-saving mission through strategic collaborations, initiatives and outreach. The Partner Council includes AED Superstore, the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, Brayden by Innosonian Inc., Defibtech, Laerdal Medical, MD Solutions International, NASCO Healthcare, Philips, PRESTAN Products, WorldPoint and ZOLL. Every two years, the Citizen CPR Foundation holds its international Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit, formerly the Emergency Cardiovascular Care Update (ECCU), which features the latest information and trends in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

About ZOLL

ZOLL, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and cardiac monitoring, circulation enhancement and CPR feedback, supersaturated oxygen therapy, data management, ventilation, and therapeutic temperature management, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, as well as lay rescuers, improve patient outcomes in critical cardiopulmonary conditions. For more information, visit www.zoll.com.

Media Contact:

Katy Schamberger

[email protected]

816.809.4474

SOURCE Citizen CPR Foundation