Citizen Cupcakes Is Turning Broken Political System on Its Head by Teaching Civics

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for a culture shift. Public education teaches Americans little to nothing about government. Most of us don't even know how to register to vote and because of gross neglect by the U.S. Department of Education, millions of us have been deprived of basic civics. This has created confusion, fear and deeply depressed voter turnout.

Noted author Lisa Ann Fontana uses her alter ego, Citizen Cupcakes, to turn this broken system on its head through appearances, lectures, and welcome parties. A professional actor, she welcomes people to their country and government in a safe and joyous way. This fundamental shift is growing a national coalition that is translating into engaged citizens and increased voter turnout.

Lisa Ann is an average American who kept a dark secret: She didn't cast her first vote for anything until she turned 35 years old. She tried to buy a book to teach her so she could vote with confidence, but the bookstore shelves were lined with negativity, and all of them played the blame game.

So, she researched it herself, quietly putting the pieces together on her own until she figured it out. With an unwavering dedication to judgment free, political party free information (with a healthy dollop of fun and wit) she joyously bridges the gap between people 'in the know' and you and "Me, The People."

In 2008 she became a Field Organizer for Obama For America. Next she immersed herself in Iowa government. In March of 2015 democrat Hillary Clinton requested a copy of "Me, The People" and pieces of it were reflected in her campaign launch speech. In April 2016 she was invited to join Republican John Kasich's Presidential Campaign to provide outreach to current non-voters. In 2018 she served as National Field Director for No Labels in Washington, D.C., and created the National Unity Plan to make them competitive as a world-class bipartisan volunteer organization. With the high demand of her live workshops, Lisa Ann took a break from lecturing and presenting to create an at home welcome party workshop that is accessible to everyone. "Comfy In Your Country" will be available on March 15, 2020.

Her background is geared toward welcome outreach. Ms. Fontana explained her motivation for writing "Me, The People,"

"I had to figure it out by myself. I wrote this book so the other 89 million people like me would know that they are not alone," she said. In 2020 she is committed to helping non-voters get "comfy in their country."

