Citizen Energy Ventures Launches $20 Million Oil & Gas Drilling Fund Focused on Anadarko Basin

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Energy Ventures, an experienced owner and operator of oil and gas assets, today announced the launch of Citizen Energy 2025 Drilling Fund, LP, a $20 million private placement offering designed to establish long-life oil and natural gas reserves through a drilling program in Oklahoma's historically significant Anadarko Basin.

The launch marks Citizen Energy Ventures' entry into the retail private placement marketplace.

"With the launch of this fund, we're extending our reach beyond institutional capital to a broader network of financial professionals and their clients," said James Woods, founder and president of Citizen Energy Ventures. "Entering the private placement marketplace is a strategic extension of our core capabilities in identifying, acquiring, and developing oil and gas leases in the Anadarko Basin. This structure provides investors access to a fund managed by an experienced operating team with more than 10 years in the basin's Cherokee Formation and other productive zones."

Covering nearly all of western Oklahoma, the Anadarko Basin is approximately 50,000 square miles in size, seven miles deep and crosses into four states. The 2025 Drilling Fund will consist of interests in eight wells in the basin's Cherokee Formation, which is composed of conventional reservoirs and source rocks with proven reserves.

Prior to the launch of the fund, the management team raised more than $50 million from institutional and prior investors to supplement the drilling schedule, enhance well diversification, and drive operational cost efficiencies. Additionally, the management team has aligned the fund to deliver direct tax advantages for investors who come in as general partners.

About Citizen Energy Ventures

Citizen Energy Ventures is a privately held oil and gas company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company's management team specializes in developing horizontal play concepts in the onshore United States, with a primary focus on the Anadarko Basin, where the team has drilled and completed more than 300 horizontal wells since 2012. Collectively, the management team has completed more than $7 billion in upstream, midstream and oilfield service transactions and brings deep technical expertise across the energy value chain, with operations having spanned across Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. To learn more, visit www.cevok.com.

This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities described herein. An offering is made only by the confidential private placement memorandum (PPM). Securities offered through Arete Wealth Management, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Arete Wealth Management and Citizen Energy Ventures are not affiliated companies. This communication is provided for informational purposes only. Additional information is available upon request. Historical data does not guarantee future results. Oil and gas security investments may be speculative, illiquid, and carry a high degree of risk – including the potential loss of the entire investment. The foregoing is not a complete list of all the risks related to this investment strategy. Investors should review the "Risk Factors" section in the private placement memorandum.

Contact

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

[email protected]

SOURCE Citizen Energy Ventures