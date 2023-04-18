Citizen Services AI Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Accenture, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Intel and Microsoft

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Citizen Services AI Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global citizen services AI market grew from $3.08 billion in 2022 to $4.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.8%. The citizen services AI market is expected to grow to $21.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 47.1%.

Major players in the citizen services ai market are Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Servicenow, Oracle, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, ADDO AI, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Hyland Software Inc., Cloudbeds, FUJITSU, Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Allerin Tech Pvt Ltd., AntWorks and Genesys and Alfresco Software Inc.,



Citizen services AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence for citizen services. These include computer programs that simulate human conversations over chat to improve customer support. The citizen services AI is used to access justice, assist users in navigating healthcare systems, and democratize knowledge.



The main citizen services AI technologies include machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), image processing and face recognition. Machine learning is used to expand expert judgment to enormous data sets. The applications of citizen services AI include traffic and transportation management, healthcare, public safety, utilities and other applications.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the citizen services AI market. Major market players are focusing on creating innovative technologies and integrating machine learning into their products for citizen services.



North America was the largest region in the citizen services AI market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the citizen services AI report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the citizen services AI report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The increasing adoption of automation is expected to drive the growth of the citizen services AI market. Automation refers to technological applications where the amount of human input is reduced and covers a variety of applications, such as home automation, IT automation, and business process automation. Citizen services AI uses different automation resources that enable tasks that formerly required human intelligence, such as interpreting speech, text, or image content, searching for patterns and anomalies, to be handled by artificial intelligence.

According to a survey on Automating with Intelligence conducted by Deloitte, a UK-based professional services company, in 2021, intelligent automation adoption significantly increased by 15% in 2020 over the previous year, with 73% of respondents beginning their journeys. More organizations are turning to automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning as they continue to pivot and adapt in response to the pandemic. Therefore, the increased adoption of automation will drive the citizen services AI market.



