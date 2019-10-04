Citizen Watch Celebrates Triple Force Friday with Limited Edition Star Wars™ Collection

The collection, which is inspired by the original trilogy of films, kicks off paying tribute to the iconic hero of the Rebel Alliance, with a limited edition Luke Skywalker themed timepiece. Featuring stylistic detailing reminiscent of Luke Skywalker's pilot helmet, the watch's black dial with white indices features red and yellow hues highlighting the 1/5-second chronograph measuring up to 60 minutes, 12/24-hour time and date. The 44mm stainless steel case holds a dark grey bezel with a matching Cordura strap. Complete with a lightsaber inspired chronograph second hand, this timepiece is limited to only 1,977 pieces globally.

Han Solo is also represented in the collection with a 1,977 piece global limited edition watch. The unique timepiece draws inspiration from Solo's classic uniform of blue pants with a brown leather studded belt. Those elements are represented on the strap of the timepiece as well as on the blue dial featuring his iconic red stripe.

Introduced in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters of the franchise. Inspired by the feared bounty hunter, Citizen unveils a limited edition Boba Fett themed timepiece complete with olive green dial and leather strap. With the dial design cues drawn from the Boba Fett's distressed helmet, chest armor and rockets, the timepiece is limited to 1,980 pieces globally.

To round out the character timepieces, Citizen looked to the dark side of the Force to unveil the Darth Vader inspired watch. Inspired by his signature black aesthetic and historic ensemble design elements, the timepiece features a mesh dial pattern evocative of Vader's ventilator, the Imperial symbol, and his chest ribbing pattern. The stainless steel black case and matching bracelet highlight the black dial with red and blue detailing drawing hues from Vader's chest module. The timepiece is limited to 1,977 pieces globally.

The collection is completed with the limited edition Death Star themed watch, paying homage to the galactic super-weapon. The 40mm timepiece features a black out stainless-steel case and bracelet with a luminous Death Star printed on the dial. When glowing, the dial illuminates with a green silhouette of the infamous moon-sized space station. This timepiece is limited to 1,977 pieces.

Each timepiece from the collection is numbered on the case back and will be presented in special Star Wars packaging. The limited edition Star Wars Collection is available starting October 4th, 2019 on Amazon.com. To learn more about the collection or to stay informed about upcoming news from this collaboration, please visit www.amazon.com/citizen.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

About Citizen

Citizen, a pioneer in watchmaking and innovative technology since 1918, promotes excellence and creativity with a deep-rooted respect for craftsmanship. Citizen advocates "Better Starts Now," searching for and accomplishing goals that are cause driven. In this respect, Citizen aligns with organizations and personalities that reflect the values of the brand including the Naismith Awards and Good360.

For over 40 years, Citizen's Eco-Drive technology has served as the prime example of how the brand is dedicated to making the world and its environment a better place. A simple yet revolutionary concept, Eco-Drive harnesses the power of light from any natural or artificial light source and converts it into energy, eliminating the need for any battery replacement.

SOURCE Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc.

