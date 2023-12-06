Citizenly Launches New Political Platform to Transform Civic Engagement

OREGON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizenly , a company developing a social platform for politics and civic engagement, has released a beta version of the data portion of its platform. Initially restricted to residents of Oregon, users will be able to find all of the elected officials who represent them at the federal, state, and local level. Users can also conduct comprehensive searches among all of Oregon's 6,000+ elected officials.

Citizenly Search Platform

In its first release, Citizenly has pre-populated all elected officials in Oregon along with key information about each. Residents of Oregon can sign up for free and gain access to information about their elected government officials and candidates, matched to their address.

Elected official data will constitute Citizenly's first product among several. "We were surprised to learn that nobody has ever compiled a complete, accurate, and continuously updated database of every politician in the country, from the President down to every small city council, local school board, and rural special district," said John Horton, Citizenly's CEO and founder. "We've aggregated all of that data, and we're pleased to make the Oregon portion available in beta, pending a national release," Horton said that there are free and paid versions of accounts for accessing the data.

Ongoing enhancements will be made during the early release of the platform based on feedback from the public and country officials in Oregon, where the platform has launched.

The company says that its mission is to improve the experience of being a citizen, and toward that end is developing a social platform built on relationship mapping between members of the public and their elected officials, political candidates, and government agencies. Developing accurate, well-organized and continuously updated data is the first step in these long-term plans.

About Citizenly

Citizenly's mission is to improve the experiences of being a citizen and public servant. Long-term, the company is building a platform to better connect citizens with government officials, candidates, agencies, and each other. As a first step, Citizenly is building the world's most comprehensive database of every elected official and candidate in the country, from the President down to every school board official, with multiple data fields. By mapping every residential address to each official and candidate, Citizenly offers the world's most accurate set of constituency and political data. For more information, visit citizenly.com.

SOURCE Citizenly