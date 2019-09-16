CitizenPath Provides Free Citizenship Services Through Constitution Week

FULLERTON, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CitizenPath, an online service for do-it-yourself immigration filers, is providing its services at no cost in celebration of Constitution Week (September 17-20). Constitution Day and Citizenship Day will be celebrated on Sept. 17, 2019. It's the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, but it's also a popular day to reflect on the value of American citizenship.

To apply for citizenship, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requires eligible permanent residents to file Form N-400, Application for Naturalization. The 20-page application comes with another 18 pages of instructions. Consequently, many hopeful Americans can find the process overwhelming.

CitizenPath's self-directed service helps applicants determine their eligibility for citizenship and simplifies each step through the Application for Naturalization. Designed by immigration attorneys, the software simplifies complicated immigration forms, similar to how TurboTax® helps its customers with tax preparation. CitizenPath checks for errors and even warns applicants when there may be a legal problem. The software streamlines the application process, making it possible for many applicants to prepare Form N-400 in less than an hour.

"We're very excited about Citizenship Day as a relaunch of our service," said Russ Leimer, CitizenPath co-founder and chief marketing officer. "The new edition of our service has vastly improved features that help applicants calculate eligibility, even for more complex cases."

Upon completing the process, users are provided with a ready-to-sign application and a set of personalized filing instructions so that they know exactly how to proceed. Both documents are delivered as PDFs. The filing instructions provide detailed directions on supporting documents, how to organize the application, and where to mail it.

CitizenPath's service to prepare the Application for Naturalization regularly costs $149 and is backed by a money-back guarantee if USCIS doesn't approve the application. CitizenPath wants to recognize the people that are taking steps to become naturalized U.S. citizens and will provide its online document preparation services for the N-400 application at no cost from Tuesday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Applicants should visit CitizenPath.com/N-400/ to check eligibility and start the application. They must complete the application before Saturday and use coupon code "CITIZENPATH" at checkout to get the service for free.

Developed by immigration attorneys and internet experts, CitizenPath is a legal-tech startup focused on helping families prepare complex USCIS immigration forms. The company's software offers simple explanations to questions, alerts users if a problematic answer requires legal help, and provides a 100% money-back guarantee that USCIS will approve the application or petition. The company's form preparation tools and free immigration resources can be found at CitizenPath.com.

