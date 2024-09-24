CitizenPlane Launches New Operating System to Shape the Future of Airline Growth

Simplifies operations, unlocks revenue opportunity, and enables the end-to-end customer journey for mid-tier carriers and fast-growing airlines; Recent acquisition of Travel Technology Interactive kick-starts the realization of the company's vision

PARIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CitizenPlane, a leading distribution software company for airlines and tour operators, today announced the launch of the CitizenPlane Operating System (OS) for mid-tier carriers and fast-growing airlines. To realize new levels of commercial opportunity with solutions that are only a click away, the modular, all-in-one platform enables airlines to control offer creation, revenue optimization, distribution, and delivery. The industry-first offering leverages CitizenPlane's recent acquisition of Passenger Service System (PSS) provider Travel Technology Interactive's (TTI) Zenith software. Looking ahead, CitizenPlane plans to enhance its OS capabilities, to include for example, revenue accounting and crew management solutions, through acquisitions and product innovation.

The CitizenPlane Operating System (OS) is a modular, all-in-one platform that enables mid-tier and fast-growing airlines to unlock new revenue streams, simplify operations, and deliver seamless customer journeys. The CitizenPlane OS modernizes the traditional PSS by breaking down monolithic technology into easy-to-innovate cloud-based applications. With the CitizenPlane OS, airlines gain full control over offer creation, revenue optimization, distribution, and delivery.

The CitizenPlane OS extends and modernizes the traditional PSS concept by breaking down monolithic technology into easy-to-innovate cloud-based applications. The result is a modular platform that focuses on simplifying complexity. The CitizenPlane OS will quickly deliver innovation across the airline business and reduce the overhead of running disparate software solutions.

The CitizenPlane OS features a market-first flight distribution solution - AIR. The AIR module enables airlines and tour operators to instantly distribute inventory, outside of the GDS, to a host of online travel agencies (OTAs) and metasearch websites. This solves a major pain point for smaller airlines without easy, low-cost access to large-scale distribution channels. "Our vision is that all airlines will be able to benefit from effective innovation," said Charles Rajjou, CEO at CitizenPlane. "We are building on the technology foundations laid by the pioneers who have delivered the industry to the thriving business it is today and bringing to the table a laser-focus on elegant simplicity that has become our hallmark."

The new CitizenPlane OS enables airline business users to easily define and control their retailing strategy from creation of flight content, ancillaries and bundled offers, to distribution through any point-of-sale, in alignment with industry standards including IATA NDC.

About CitizenPlane

Founded in 2017, CitizenPlane is leading software provider for airlines and tour operators. It is based in France and is privately held. For more information, visit www.citizenplane.com.

