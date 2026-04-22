Citizens Bank Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Citizens Bank cybersecurity incident

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Citizens Bank, N.A. data breach. Citizens Bank appeared on the Everest gang's dark web ransomware leak site on or about April 20, 2026.

What Happened

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Citizens Bank, N.A. data breach. Post this

On or about April 20, 2026, samples of sensitive financial data from Texas-based Frost Bank and Citizens Financial Group showed up on Everest's dark web site. The Everest gang has reportedly given the banks six days before it publicly releases the stolen data. This is a common tactic used by hackers to extort large payments. The Everest gang claims to have approximately 3.4 million records belonging to Citizens Bank

Information Exposed

Affected personal data includes names, home addresses, and account numbers.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Citizens Bank may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Citizens Bank breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Citizens Bank incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Citizens Bank

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is an American bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company owns the bank Citizens Bank, N.A., which operates in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia, as well as Washington, DC.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP