Citizens Bank of Edmond CEO Jill Castilla Testifies Before Congress on Deposit Insurance Reform

EDMOND, Okla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Bank of Edmond CEO Jill Castilla appeared before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to share her perspective on deposit insurance reform and the realties facing community banks, small businesses, and Oklahoman families.

Castilla, a nationally recognized community banking leader and one of American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking, was invited to provide insight shaped by her bank's 125-year legacy and its role as one of the nation's most innovative community institutions. Her testimony drew from firsthand experience guiding customers through periods of market uncertainty, supporting local entrepreneurs, and advocating for financial strength across Main Street America.

Castilla told lawmakers that effective deposit insurance reform should be data-driven, transparent, and focused on reinforcing confidence rather than expanding guarantees that create new risks. She emphasized that reform must strengthen confidence in the banking system without burdening community banks that serve as lifelines for their communities and local economies.

In her written testimony, Castilla wrote, "A stronger banking system will come from empowering the banks that know their customers by name and stand beside them when the headlines turn. That is what we did in 2023, and that is what thousands of community bankers do every day across America."

Castilla's remarks resonated across the community banking sector, reinforcing the central role of relationship-driven institutions. Her testimony built on Citizens Bank of Edmond's personal experience during the banking turmoil two years ago.

"During the 2023 turmoil, following widespread news coverage of the impending collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, we called our customers before they called us," Castilla said during the hearing. "Within hours, we reached every depositor with uninsured balances and explained precisely how existing tools, reciprocal deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank letters of credit, and collateralization, could fully protect their funds."

Castilla will continue working with policymakers, other small banks, and industry partners as deposit insurance reform advances. Citizens Bank of Edmond remains focused on serving Oklahoma with integrity, innovation, and stability as it enters its 125th anniversary year.

Founded in 1901, Citizens Bank of Edmond is the oldest continuously operating bank in Oklahoma County. The bank is nationally recognized for its service-first approach, military-first mindset, and award-winning community engagement. Citizens continues to lead as a women-owned institution dedicated to strengthening local businesses, families, and neighborhoods.

