Citizens Club of Springfield, AARP Illinois, and NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS to Host Mayoral Forum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Club of Springfield in partnership with AARP Springfield and NPR Illinois will host a Mayoral Forum at 8 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Hoogland Center for the Arts, LRS Theatre. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and seating is on a first-come basis.

The forum, which will be moderated by Sean Crawford and Angie Muhs before a live audience, will offer Springfield residents a chance to hear from Mayoral candidates in advance of the April 4 election about their plans for the city. The forum will air live on 91.9 FM in Springfield, and also be available on the Citizens Club of Springfield, NPR Illinois and AARP Illinois' Facebook pages.

Both mayoral candidates, incumbent Jim Langfelder and City Treasurer Misty Buscher, have confirmed their participation in the forum.

"The Citizens Club is pleased to provide the voters of Springfield with the opportunity to hear from our Mayoral candidates regarding their leadership and vision for our community over the next four years," said John Kelker, President of the Citizens Club of Springfield.

"As a non-profit, non-partisan organization committed to connecting voters -- especially older adults -- with information on how, where and when to vote, AARP Illinois is proud to partner with this media outlet and civic organization on this event," said Philippe Largent, AARP Illinois State Director.

"Older adults are the largest voting bloc across the U.S., including in Springfield, so it is important that candidates hear and address their concerns."

"An important part of the NPR Illinois mission is to engage voters and make sure they can make the most informed decisions possible. This mayoral forum is an opportunity to determine how to choose between the candidates," said Randy Eccles, NPR Illinois General Manager.

Voters can suggest questions at [email protected] .

SOURCE AARP Illinois