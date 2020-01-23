Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. and MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. continue to prepare for the merger that is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income was $19.5 million for 2019, which is 8.1% higher than 2018's net income. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 16.4% compared to 15.9% for 2018 and was impacted by a reduction in tax-exempt income and non-deductible merger and acquisition-related expenses.

for 2019, which is 8.1% higher than 2018's net income. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 16.4% compared to 15.9% for 2018 and was impacted by a reduction in tax-exempt income and non-deductible merger and acquisition-related expenses. Net income was $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 , which is 11.7% higher than the net income for 2018's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 16.6% compared to 15.8% in the comparable period in 2018.

for the three months ended , which is 11.7% higher than the net income for 2018's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended was 16.6% compared to 15.8% in the comparable period in 2018. Net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $49.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 , which was an increase of $2.8 million , or 5.8%, compared to 2018.

for the year ended , which was an increase of , or 5.8%, compared to 2018. Net loan growth totaled $32.7 million in 2019, or 3.1%, while deposit growth was $26.0 million , or 2.2%.

in 2019, or 3.1%, while deposit growth was , or 2.2%. Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2019 was 13.05% and 13.00%, respectively, compared to 12.65% and 13.00% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2018 , respectively.

was 13.05% and 13.00%, respectively, compared to 12.65% and 13.00% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended , respectively. Return on average tangible equity for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2019 was 15.52% and 15.58%, respectively, compared to 15.33% and 15.87% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2018 , respectively. (1)

was 15.52% and 15.58%, respectively, compared to 15.33% and 15.87% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended , respectively. (1) Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2019 was 1.37% and 1.34%, respectively, compared to 1.27% and 1.29% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2018 , respectively.

2019 Compared to 2018

For 2019, net income totaled $19,490,000 compared to net income of $18,034,000 for 2018, an increase of $1,456,000 or 8.1%. Basic earnings per share of $5.54 for 2019 compares to $5.09 for 2018. Return on equity for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 13.00%, while return on assets was 1.34% and 1.29%, respectively.

compared to net income of for 2018, an increase of or 8.1%. Basic earnings per share of for 2019 compares to for 2018. Return on equity for the years ended and 2018 was 13.00%, while return on assets was 1.34% and 1.29%, respectively. Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for 2019 totaled $49,940,000 compared to $47,184,000 for 2018, resulting in an increase of $2,756,000 , or 5.8%. Average interest earning assets increased $52.0 million in 2019 compared to last year. Average loans increased $58.3 million while average investment securities decreased $9.4 million . The yield on interest earning assets increased 21 basis points to 4.59%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 20 basis points to 1.09%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018, which exceeded the reductions made in 2019. The tax effected net interest margin for 2019 was 3.72% compared to 3.66% for 2018.

compared to for 2018, resulting in an increase of , or 5.8%. Average interest earning assets increased in 2019 compared to last year. Average loans increased while average investment securities decreased . The yield on interest earning assets increased 21 basis points to 4.59%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 20 basis points to 1.09%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018, which exceeded the reductions made in 2019. The tax effected net interest margin for 2019 was 3.72% compared to 3.66% for 2018. The provision for loan losses for 2019 was $1,675,000 compared to $1,925,000 for 2018, a decrease of $250,000 . The decreased provision primarily reflects the lower level of loan growth experienced during 2019 compared to 2018.

compared to for 2018, a decrease of . The decreased provision primarily reflects the lower level of loan growth experienced during 2019 compared to 2018. Total non-interest income was $8,386,000 for 2019, which is $651,000 more than non-interest income of $7,735,000 for 2018. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions, as well as gains on our equity security portfolio and loans sold.

for 2019, which is more than non-interest income of for 2018. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions, as well as gains on our equity security portfolio and loans sold. Total non-interest expenses for 2019 totaled $33,341,000 compared to $31,557,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,784,000 , or 5.7%. Salaries and benefits increased $1,362,000 primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs, profit sharing and deferred compensation costs. Other expenses increased $460,000 , which was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with operational charge-offs and fraud prevention. Merger and acquisition costs increased $466,000 as a result of the pending merger with MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. OREO expenses increased due to an increase in the number of OREO properties currently held by the Bank. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the third and fourth quarters.

compared to for the same period last year, which is an increase of , or 5.7%. Salaries and benefits increased primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs, profit sharing and deferred compensation costs. Other expenses increased , which was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with operational charge-offs and fraud prevention. Merger and acquisition costs increased as a result of the pending merger with MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. OREO expenses increased due to an increase in the number of OREO properties currently held by the Bank. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the third and fourth quarters. The provision for income taxes increased $417,000 when comparing 2019 to 2018 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $1,873,000 . The effective tax rate for 2019 was impacted by certain expenses being non-deductible for tax purposes.

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 , net income totaled $5,043,000 which compares to net income of $4,515,000 for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $528,000 or 11.7%. Basic earnings per share of $1.43 for three months ended December 31, 2019 compares to $1.28 for the 2018 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 13.05% and 12.65%, respectively, while annualized return on assets was 1.37% and 1.27%, respectively.

, net income totaled which compares to net income of for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of or 11.7%. Basic earnings per share of for three months ended compares to for the 2018 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended and 2018 was 13.05% and 12.65%, respectively, while annualized return on assets was 1.37% and 1.27%, respectively. Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $12,790,000 compared to $12,243,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 , resulting in an increase of $547,000 , or 4.5%. Average interest earning assets increased $53.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $44.0 million while average investment securities increased $10.1 million . The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.74% compared to 3.73% for the same period last year.

totaled compared to for the three months ended , resulting in an increase of , or 4.5%. Average interest earning assets increased for the three months ended compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased while average investment securities increased . The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended was 3.74% compared to 3.73% for the same period last year. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $525,000 compared to $625,000 for the comparable period in 2018, a decrease of $100,000 . The decreased provision primarily reflects the lower net loan growth experienced during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

was compared to for the comparable period in 2018, a decrease of . The decreased provision primarily reflects the lower net loan growth experienced during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Total non-interest income was $2,149,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 , which is $172,000 more than the comparable period last year. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions, as well as gains on our equity security portfolio and on loans sold.

for the three months ended , which is more than the comparable period last year. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions, as well as gains on our equity security portfolio and on loans sold. Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $8,368,000 compared to $8,235,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $133,000 , or 1.6%. Salaries and benefits increased $484,000 primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs, profit sharing and deferred compensation costs. Merger and acquisition costs increased as a result of the pending merger with MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the fourth quarter of 2019.

totaled compared to for the same period last year, which is an increase of , or 1.6%. Salaries and benefits increased primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs, profit sharing and deferred compensation costs. Merger and acquisition costs increased as a result of the pending merger with MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. Professional fees decreased as a result of settling a lawsuit in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in significant expenses in 2018. FDIC insurance decreased due to receiving a credit from the FDIC in the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision for income taxes increased $158,000 when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2019 to the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 16.6% and 15.8%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At December 31, 2019 , total assets were $1.47 billion , compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018 . The loan to deposit ratio as of December 31, 2019 was 92.11% compared to 91.29% as of December 31, 2018 .

, total assets were , compared to at . The loan to deposit ratio as of was 92.11% compared to 91.29% as of . Available for sale securities of $240.7 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $304,000 from December 31, 2018 . Interest bearing time deposits with other banks decreased $1.2 million to $14.3 million at December 31, 2019 .

at decreased from . Interest bearing time deposits with other banks decreased to at . Net loans as of December 31, 2019 totaled $1.10 billion and increased $32.7 million from December 31, 2018 . Net loan growth for 2019 was negatively impacted by transfers to other real estate owned as the result of a settlement with a customer in bankruptcy and several large loan payoffs. The growth in 2019 was in commercial and agricultural relationships, which continued the trend from 2018.

totaled and increased from . Net loan growth for 2019 was negatively impacted by transfers to other real estate owned as the result of a settlement with a customer in bankruptcy and several large loan payoffs. The growth in 2019 was in commercial and agricultural relationships, which continued the trend from 2018. The allowance for loan losses totaled $13,845,000 at December 31, 2019 which is an increase of $961,000 from December 31, 2018 . The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,625,000 and recoveries of $43,000 , offset by charge-offs of $757,000 . Net charge-offs as a percent of total loans for 2019 and 2018 was .06% and .02%, respectively. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.24% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 1.19% as of December 31, 2018 . For the year, non-performing assets increased $1.0 million .

at which is an increase of from . The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of and recoveries of , offset by charge-offs of . Net charge-offs as a percent of total loans for 2019 and 2018 was .06% and .02%, respectively. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.24% as of compared to 1.19% as of . For the year, non-performing assets increased . Deposits increased $26.0 million from December 31, 2018 , to $1.21 billion at December 31, 2019 as a result of growth in our south central Pennsylvania market. Borrowed funds decreased $6.1 million from December 31, 2018 to $85.1 million at December 31, 2019 as a result of the growth in deposits and equity.

from , to at as a result of growth in our south central market. Borrowed funds decreased from to at as a result of the growth in deposits and equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $154.8 million at December 31, 2019 , compared to $139.2 million at December 31, 2018 , an increase of $15,545,000 . The increase was attributable to net income of $19.5 million for 2019, offset by cash dividends of $6.3 million and net treasury stock activity of $845,000 . As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $3.3 million from December 31, 2018 .

Dividend Declared

On December 3, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.450 per share, which was paid on December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.3% over the regular cash dividend of $0.436 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2019.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,700 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1) See reconciliation of non-Gaap measures to Gaap measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.







CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







(UNAUDITED)







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









As of or For The As of or For The

Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31, December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Income and Performance Ratios







Net Income $ 5,043 $ 4,515 $ 19,490 $ 18,034 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.37% 1.27% 1.34% 1.29% Return on average equity (annualized) 13.05% 12.65% 13.00% 13.00% Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a) 15.52% 15.33% 15.58% 15.87% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a) 3.74% 3.73% 3.72% 3.66% Earnings per share - basic (b) $ 1.43 $ 1.28 $ 5.54 $ 5.09 Earnings per share - diluted (b) $ 1.43 $ 1.28 $ 5.53 $ 5.09 Cash dividends paid per share (b) $ 0.450 $ 0.436 $ 1.781 $ 1.725



















Asset quality







Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 13,845 $ 12,884 $ 13,845 $ 12,884 Non-performing assets $ 15,427 $ 14,393 $ 15,427 $ 14,393 Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.24% 1.19% 1.24% 1.19% Non-performing assets to total loans 1.38% 1.33% 1.38% 1.33% Annualized net charge-offs to total loans 0.13% 0.05% 0.06% 0.02%



















Equity







Book value per share (b) $ 44.08 $ 40.45 $ 44.08 $ 40.45 Tangible Book value per share (a) (b) $ 37.09 $ 33.41 $ 37.09 $ 33.41 Market Value (Last reported trade of month) $ 61.50 $ 55.55 $ 61.50 $ 55.55 Common shares outstanding 3,525,061 3,504,596 3,525,061 3,504,596 Number of shares used in computation - basic (b) 3,515,962 3,532,858 3,520,832 3,539,674 Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b) 3,516,076 3,533,021 3,522,928 3,541,662



















Other







Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 14.04% 13.42% 14.04% 13.42% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.79% 12.18% 12.79% 12.18% Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.11% 11.47% 12.11% 11.47% Leverage Ratio 9.77% 9.15% 9.77% 9.15% Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 255.6 258.7 259.2 261.3 Loan to Deposit Ratio 92.11% 91.29% 92.11% 91.29% Trust assets under management $ 134,298 $ 117,587 $ 134,298 $ 117,587 Brokerage assets under management $ 215,383 $ 178,546 $ 215,383 $ 178,546



















Balance Sheet Highlights December 31, December 31,





2019 2018













Assets $ 1,466,339 $ 1,430,712



Investment securities 241,407 241,526



Loans (net of unearned income) 1,115,569 1,081,883



Allowance for loan losses 13,845 12,884



Deposits 1,211,118 1,185,156



Stockholders' Equity 154,774 139,229























(a) See reconcilation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release





(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.







CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



(UNAUDITED)











December 31, December 31, (in thousands except share data) 2019 2018 ASSETS:



Cash and due from banks:



Noninterest-bearing $ 17,727 $ 15,327 Interest-bearing 793 1,470 Total cash and cash equivalents 18,520 16,797





Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 14,256 15,498





Equity securities 701 516





Available-for-sale securities 240,706 241,010





Loans held for sale 815 1,127





Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $13,845 at December 31, 2019 and



$12,884 at December 31, 2018) 1,101,724 1,068,999





Premises and equipment 15,933 16,273 Accrued interest receivable 4,555 4,452 Goodwill 23,296 23,296 Bank owned life insurance 28,128 27,505 Other intangibles 1,346 1,623 Other assets 16,359 13,616





TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,466,339 $ 1,430,712





LIABILITIES:



Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing $ 203,793 $ 179,971 Interest-bearing 1,007,325 1,005,185 Total deposits 1,211,118 1,185,156 Borrowed funds 85,117 91,194 Accrued interest payable 1,088 1,076 Other liabilities 14,242 14,057 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,311,565 1,291,483 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized



3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2019 or 2018 - - Common stock



$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018:



issued 3,938,668 at December 31 2019 and 3,904,212 at December 31, 2018 3,939 3,904 Additional paid-in capital 55,089 53,099 Retained earnings 110,800 99,727 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (629) (3,921) Treasury stock, at cost: 413,607 at December 31, 2019 and 399,616 shares



at December 31, 2018 (14,425) (13,580) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 154,774 139,229 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND



STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,466,339 $ 1,430,712

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME







(UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME:







Interest and fees on loans $ 13,906 $ 13,470 $ 54,911 $ 50,458 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 96 101 407 319 Investment securities:







Taxable 1,076 1,107 4,673 3,790 Nontaxable 383 318 1,492 1,744 Dividends 126 92 497 447 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 15,587 15,088 61,980 56,758 INTEREST EXPENSE:







Deposits 2,192 2,215 9,219 6,910 Borrowed funds 605 630 2,821 2,664 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,797 2,845 12,040 9,574 NET INTEREST INCOME 12,790 12,243 49,940 47,184 Provision for loan losses 525 625 1,675 1,925 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,265 11,618 48,265 45,259 NON-INTEREST INCOME:







Service charges 1,189 1,212 4,687 4,667 Trust 161 157 750 705 Brokerage and insurance 298 219 1,141 790 Gains on loans sold 134 80 473 382 Equity security gains (losses), net 50 (9) 120 - Available for sale security gains (losses), net 16 (11) 24 (19) Earnings on bank owned life insurance 160 155 623 622 Other 141 174 568 588 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,149 1,977 8,386 7,735 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:







Salaries and employee benefits 5,327 4,843 20,456 19,094 Occupancy 535 520 2,174 2,126 Furniture and equipment 173 142 674 536 Professional fees 322 652 1,423 1,925 FDIC insurance expense (credit) (121) 90 75 417 Pennsylvania shares tax (credit) (17) (15) 808 835 Amortization of intangibles 61 72 259 296 Merger and acquisition 191 - 466 - ORE expenses 68 66 376 158 Other 1,829 1,865 6,630 6,170 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 8,368 8,235 33,341 31,557 Income before provision for income taxes 6,046 5,360 23,310 21,437 Provision for income taxes 1,003 845 3,820 3,403 NET INCOME $ 5,043 $ 4,515 $ 19,490 $ 18,034









PER COMMON SHARE DATA:







Net Income - Basic $ 1.43 $ 1.28 $ 5.54 $ 5.09 Net Income - Diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.28 $ 5.53 $ 5.09 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.450 $ 0.436 $ 1.781 $ 1.725









Number of shares used in computation - basic 3,515,962 3,532,858 3,520,832 3,539,674 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 3,516,076 3,533,021 3,522,928 3,541,662

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.









QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)









(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended,





Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31,

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest income $ 15,587 $ 15,874 $ 15,502 $ 15,017 $ 15,088 Interest expense 2,797 2,975 3,166 3,102 2,845 Net interest income 12,790 12,899 12,336 11,915 12,243 Provision for loan losses 525 400 350 400 625 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,265 12,499 11,986 11,515 11,618 Non-interest income 2,083 2,140 1,997 2,022 1,997 Investment securities gains (losses), net 66 37 30 11 (20) Non-interest expenses 8,368 8,414 8,237 8,322 8,235 Income before provision for income taxes 6,046 6,262 5,776 5,226 5,360 Provision for income taxes 1,003 1,066 930 821 845 Net income $ 5,043 $ 5,196 $ 4,846 $ 4,405 $ 4,515 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.43 $ 1.48 $ 1.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.28 Earnings Per Share Diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.48 $ 1.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.28

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 2018

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 9,876 4 0.16 9,294 6 0.26 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 14,256 92 2.59 14,997 95 2.50 Investment securities 247,416 1,687 2.73 237,342 1,602 2.70 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 217,007 2,889 5.28 215,418 2,859 5.29 Construction loans 14,659 188 5.09 32,393 406 4.97 Commercial Loans 416,867 5,676 5.40 389,705 5,338 5.43 Agricultural Loans 363,339 4,222 4.61 323,191 3,826 4.70 Loans to state & political subdivisions 95,107 936 3.90 102,409 1,066 4.13 Other loans 9,704 179 7.32 9,610 184 7.61 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,116,683 14,090 5.01 1,072,726 13,679 5.06 Total interest-earning assets 1,388,231 15,873 4.54 1,334,359 15,382 4.57 Cash and due from banks 5,945



6,751



Bank premises and equipment 15,936



16,253



Other assets 57,448



69,318



Total non-interest earning assets 79,329



92,322



Total assets 1,467,560



1,426,681



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 334,345 526 0.62 327,144 515 0.62 Savings accounts 222,342 206 0.37 201,903 137 0.27 Money market accounts 169,114 458 1.07 171,149 527 1.22 Certificates of deposit 263,679 1,002 1.51 298,395 1,036 1.38 Total interest-bearing deposits 989,480 2,192 0.88 998,591 2,215 0.88 Other borrowed funds 109,236 605 2.20 93,440 630 2.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,098,716 2,797 1.01 1,092,031 2,845 1.03 Demand deposits 199,365



178,479



Other liabilities 14,832



13,410



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 214,197



191,889



Stockholders' equity 154,647



142,761



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 1,467,560



1,426,681



Net interest income

13,076



12,537

Net interest spread (5)



3.53%



3.54% Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.74%



3.73% Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



126%



122%













(1) Averages are based on daily averages. (2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees. (3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018. See reconciliation of non-gaap measures at the end of the press release (4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 9,693 23 0.24 8,929 20 0.22 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 15,085 384 2.55 12,734 299 2.35 Investment securities 247,334 7,059 2.85 256,719 6,445 2.51 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 215,749 11,473 5.32 214,458 11,205 5.22 Construction loans 19,085 984 5.16 25,698 1,235 4.80 Commercial Loans 415,681 22,741 5.47 388,037 20,611 5.31 Agricultural Loans 344,586 15,879 4.61 305,003 13,638 4.47 Loans to state & political subdivisions 97,780 3,845 3.93 101,496 3,759 3.70 Other loans 9,684 740 7.64 9,558 737 7.71 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,102,565 55,662 5.05 1,044,250 51,185 4.90 Total interest-earning assets 1,374,677 63,128 4.59 1,322,632 57,949 4.38 Cash and due from banks 6,168



6,807



Bank premises and equipment 16,074



16,338



Other assets 57,038



54,722



Total non-interest earning assets 79,280



77,867



Total assets 1,453,957



1,400,499



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 331,906 2,282 0.69 326,040 1,642 0.50 Savings accounts 218,240 814 0.37 192,727 323 0.17 Money market accounts 164,872 1,978 1.20 164,916 1,618 0.98 Certificates of deposit 277,946 4,145 1.49 276,213 3,327 1.20 Total interest-bearing deposits 992,964 9,219 0.93 959,896 6,910 0.72 Other borrowed funds 109,041 2,821 2.59 117,912 2,664 2.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,102,005 12,040 1.09 1,077,808 9,574 0.89 Demand deposits 187,991



171,353



Other liabilities 14,074



12,647



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 202,065



184,000



Stockholders' equity 149,887



138,691



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 1,453,957



1,400,499



Net interest income

51,088



48,375

Net interest spread (5)



3.50%



3.49% Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.72%



3.66% Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



125%



123%













(1) Averages are based on daily averages. (2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees. (3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018. See reconciliation of non-gaap measures at the end of the press release (4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (UNAUDITED)









(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)









(In Thousands)











December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Real estate:









Residential $ 217,088 $ 215,717 $ 213,014 $ 214,635 $ 215,305 Commercial 342,023 349,269 347,430 334,371 319,265 Agricultural 311,464 305,948 294,332 295,547 284,520 Construction 15,519 11,448 20,950 18,611 33,913 Consumer 9,947 9,709 9,854 9,773 9,858 Other commercial loans 69,970 76,785 76,179 74,323 74,118 Other agricultural loans 55,112 50,334 41,689 43,245 42,186 State & political subdivision loans 94,446 95,824 96,174 100,412 102,718 Total loans 1,115,569 1,115,034 1,099,622 1,090,917 1,081,883 Less: allowance for loan losses 13,845 13,679 13,304 13,084 12,884 Net loans $ 1,101,724 $ 1,101,355 $ 1,086,318 $ 1,077,833 $ 1,068,999











Past due and non-performing assets





















Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing $ 2,711 $ 2,672 $ 2,599 $ 4,470 $ 3,308











Non-accrual loans $ 11,536 $ 13,223 $ 12,534 $ 11,700 $ 13,724 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing 487 103 175 64 68 Non-performing loans $ 12,023 $ 13,326 $ 12,709 $ 11,764 $ 13,792 OREO 3,404 3,497 3,853 4,295 601 Total Non-performing assets $ 15,427 $ 16,823 $ 16,562 $ 16,059 $ 14,393





































3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months

Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses September 30, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In Thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Balance, beginning of period $ 13,679 $ 13,304 $ 13,084 $ 12,884 $ 12,383 Charge-offs (370) (34) (139) (214) (140) Recoveries 11 9 9 14 16 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (359) (25) (130) (200) (124) Provision for loan losses 525 400 350 400 625 Balance, end of period $ 13,845 $ 13,679 $ 13,304 $ 13,084 $ 12,884

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.







Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures







(UNAUDITED)







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















As of





December 31,





2019 2018



Tangible Equity







Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 154,774 $ 139,229



Accumulated other comprehensive loss 629 3,921



Intangible Assets (24,642) (24,919)



Non-GAAP Tangible Equity 130,761 118,231



Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2019 stock Dividend 3,525,061 3,539,052



Tangible Book value per share (a) $ 37.09 $ 33.41















As of





December 31,





2019 2018



Tangible Equity per share







Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 43.91 $ 39.34



Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss 0.17 1.11



Book value per share 44.08 40.45



Adjustments for intangible assets (6.99) (7.04)



Tangible Book value per share $ 37.09 $ 33.41

























For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended

December 31, December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on Average Tangible Equity







Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 154,317 $ 136,765 $ 148,189 $ 133,451 Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (330) (5,996) (1,697) (5,240) Average Intangible Assets 24,653 24,950 24,757 25,062 Average Non-GAAP Tangible Equity 129,994 117,811 125,129 113,629 Net Income $ 5,043 $ 4,515 $ 19,490 $ 18,034 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity 15.52% 15.33% 15.58% 15.87%





















For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended

December 31, December 31, Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total interest income $ 15,587 $ 15,088 $ 61,980 $ 56,758 Total interest expense 2,797 2,845 12,040 9,574 Net interest income 12,790 12,243 49,940 47,184 Tax equivalent adjustment 286 294 1,148 1,191 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 13,076 $ 12,537 $ 51,088 $ 48,375





























(a) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.









