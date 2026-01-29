CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided by

Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

Jan 29, 2026, 16:18 ET

MANSFIELD, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank (the "Bank"), released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights

  • Net income was $36,572,000 for 2025, which is $8,754,000, or 31.5%, more than 2024's net income due to the increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses of $11,758,000. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 18.9% compared to 17.4% in 2024.
  • Net income was $10,483,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, which was $2,500,000 more than the net income for 2024's comparable period due to an increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses of $2,838,000. The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 19.0% compared to 16.4% in the comparable period in 2024.
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $98,001,000 for 2025, an increase of $11,546,000, or 13.4%, over 2024 and was primarily due to an increase in investment income and a decrease in interest expense.
  • The provision for credit losses for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2025 was $500,000 and $2,375,000, respectively, compared to no provision and $2,587,000 for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The provision for the 2025 periods was driven by the current economic forecasts and specific reserves for non-accrual loans at December 31, 2025. The provision for 2024 was significantly impacted by loans that were not sold as part of the sale of a division known as Braavo that occurred in the first quarter of 2024. The vast majority of the Braavo loans that were retained after the sale were originated by Huntington Valley Bank in 2023 prior to the acquisition and were current as of the acquisition date in 2023. The provision for 2024, directly attributable to these loans, was $1,806,000.
  • Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2025 was 12.53% and 11.51% compared to 10.63% and 9.59% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo are excluded, the return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 would have been 9.84% (non-GAAP) (1).
  • Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2025 was 17.01% and 15.94% compared to 15.10% and 13.84% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo are excluded, the return on average tangible equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 would have been 14.19% (annualized) (1).
  • Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2025 was 1.37% and 1.21% compared to 1.06% and 0.93% for the three months (annualized) and the year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. If the provision for the credit losses attributable to the Braavo loans and the gain on the sale of Braavo are excluded, the return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2024 would have been 0.96% (non-GAAP). (1).
  • Non-performing assets increased $578,000 since December 31, 2024 and totaled $29,190,000 as of December 31, 2025. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank recognized additional interest income of $878,000 from payments associated with two relationships that were previously on non-accrual status, and charged-off interest of $577,000 related to two relationships being placed on non-accrual status in the fourth quarter. As a percent of total loans, non-performing assets totaled 1.24% as of December 31, 2025 and 2024.

2025 Compared to 2024

  • For 2025, net income totaled $36,572,000 which compares to net income of $27,818,000 for 2024, an increase of $8,754,000. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $7.62 for 2025 compared to $5.80 and $5.79 per share, respectively, for 2024. Return on equity for 2025 and 2024 was 11.51% and 9.59%, while return on assets was 1.21% and 0.93%, respectively. The increase in performance when comparing 2025 to 2024 was due to an increase in the net interest margin from 3.13% to 3.50%.
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for 2025 totaled $98,001,000 compared to $86,455,000 for 2024, an increase of $11,546,000, or 13.4%. Average interest earning assets increased $37,517,000 in 2025 compared to 2024, primarily due to an increase in taxable investments and average outstanding student loans. Average loans increased $19,425,000, while average investment securities increased $22,647,000. The yield on interest earning assets increased 10 basis points to 5.66%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 31 basis points to 2.69%. As a result, the tax effected net interest margin increased from 3.13% for 2024 to 3.50% for 2025.
  • The provision for credit losses for 2025 was $2,375,000 compared to $2,587,000 for 2024, a decrease of $212,000. The provision for 2025 was driven by the economic forecasts and the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds. Additionally, the provision for 2025 was driven by specific loss reserves on two commercial real estate loans and one other commercial loan placed on non-accrual status in the fourth quarter of 2025. The provision for 2024 was impacted by the Braavo loans as previously mentioned and an increase in past due and classified loans during the second quarter of 2024.
  • Total non-interest income was $14,344,000 for 2025, which is $1,057,000 less than the non-interest income of $15,401,000 for 2024. The primary drivers were the gain on the sale of assets associated with Braavo and earnings on bank owned life insurance due to the passing of a former employee in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Total non-interest expenses for 2025 totaled $64,882,000 compared to $65,586,000 for 2024, which is a decrease of $704,000. Salary and benefit costs increased $55,000 due to additional healthcare expenses and post-employment benefits. There are 12 fewer FTEs in 2025 compared to 2024. The decrease in professional fees and software costs is due to the sale of the Braavo division in 2024.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $2,651,000 when comparing 2025 to 2024 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $11,405,000. The effective tax rate was 18.9% and 17.4% for 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Compared to 2024

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $10,483,000 which compares to net income of $7,983,000 for the comparable period of 2024, an increase of $2,500,000 or 31.3%. Basic earnings per share of $2.19 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compares to $1.66 for the 2024 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was 12.53% and 10.63%, while annualized return on assets was 1.37% and 1.06%, respectively.
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $26,211,000 compared to $22,873,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, resulting in an increase of $3,338,000, or 14.6%. Average interest earning assets increased $33,040,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in the average balance of investments and loans. Average loans increased $16,828,000, while average investment securities increased $17,206,000. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 3.69% compared to 3.26% for the same period last year. The yield on interest earning assets increased 12 basis points to 5.77%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 35 basis points to 2.59%.
  • The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $500,000 was driven by specific reserves on two commercial real estate loans and one other commercial loan placed on non-accrual status in the fourth quarter of 2025. There was no provision for credit losses recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2024.
  • Total non-interest income was $3,398,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, which was $59,000 more than the comparable period last year. The primary driver of the increase was an increase in derivative income of $75,000.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $16,173,000 compared to $16,668,000 for the same period last year, which is a decrease of $495,000, or 3.0%. Salary and employee benefits decreased due to a decrease in headcount of 11 FTEs, commission expense, profit sharing and vacation costs. The decrease in shares tax expense is due to timing and level of charitable contributions that are included in other expenses that generate tax credits utilized by Bank on its Pennsylvania shares tax return.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $892,000 when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2025 to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to increase in income before provision for income taxes of $3,392,000. The effective tax rate was 19.0% and 16.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At December 31, 2025, total assets were $3.06 billion, compared to $3.03 billion at December 31, 2024. The loan to deposit ratio as of December 31, 2025 was 98.89% compared to 97.11% as of December 31, 2024.
  • Available for sale securities of $444.7 million at December 31, 2025 increased $18.8 million from December 31, 2024. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.44% to 3.06% on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased during a higher rate environment and lower yielding securities maturing. Investment activity for 2025 has focused on replacing securities as they mature with the exception of the purchase of $20.3 million of municipal securities in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net loans of $2.33 billion at December 31, 2025 increased of $36.3 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in commercial loan activity offset by a decrease in student loans outstanding. The decrease construction loans of $74.9 million is the result of projects in our Delaware market and the southeast Pennsylvania market being completed and the related construction loans either transferring to other portfolios or being paid off.
  • The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $22,806,000 at December 31, 2025 which is an increase of $1,107,000 from December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses in 2025 was based on the economic forecasts and changes in expected prepayment speeds, as well as specific reserves for loans placed on non-accrual status in the fourth quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses on loans was $1,888,000 for 2025 compared to $3,176,000 for 2024. The provision for off-balance sheet items was $487,000 for 2025 compared to a credit of ($589,000) for 2024. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $77,000 and $858,000, respectively, for 2025 compared to loan recoveries and charge-offs of $43,000 and $2,673,000, respectively for 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, loan recoveries and charge-offs were $6,000 and $57,000, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 0.97% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.94% as of December 31, 2024.
  • Non-performing assets totaled $29.2 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $578,000 since December 31, 2024. The increase was driven by two large commercial relationships being placed on non-accrual status during the fourth quarter of 2025, which offset significant pay-offs of non-accrual loans that occurred in the first three quarters of 2025.
  • Deposits decreased $5.0 million from December 31, 2024, to $2.40 billion at December 31, 2025. Competitive pressure for deposits remains high. Brokered CD's have decreased $33.1 million since December 31, 2024. Additionally, a school district in our southeastern Pennsylvania market saw a decrease in their balance of $58.9 million due to the lack of state budget for parts of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Bank estimates that deposit balances held by customers in excess of the FDIC insurance limit ($250,000 per insured account) totaled $1.16 billion, or 47.3% of the Bank's total deposits. Included in this balance are balances held through Intrafi, which provides customers with additional FDIC insurance, as well as deposits collateralized by securities or letters of credit (almost exclusively municipal deposits). The total of these items was $647.7 million, or 27.2% of the Bank's total deposits, as of December 31, 2025.
  • Borrowed funds totaled $309.4 million as of December 31, 2025, a $11.7 million increase from December 31, 2024, due to a decrease in deposits and increases in loans and investments in 2025.
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $338.1 million at December, 2025, compared to $299.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $38.3 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), stockholders' equity increased $27.2 million and totals $350.4 million (non-GAAP). The increase in stockholders' equity was attributable to net income for 2025 totaling $36.6 million, offset by cash dividends for 2025 totaling $9.5 million. As a result of decreases in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, stockholders' equity increased due to a decrease in AOCL of $11.1 million from December 31, 2024.

Dividend Declared

On December 2, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share, which was paid on December 26, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.1% over the quarterly cash dividend of $0.485 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2025.    

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,800 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1)  See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



(UNAUDITED)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




As of or For The

As of or For The

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Income and Performance Ratios



Net Income

$            10,483

$          7,983

$           36,572

$         27,818

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.37 %

1.06 %

1.21 %

0.93 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

12.53 %

10.63 %

11.51 %

9.59 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

17.01 %

15.10 %

15.94 %

13.84 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (a)

3.69 %

3.26 %

3.50 %

3.13 %

Earnings per share - basic (b)

$                2.19

$            1.66

$               7.62

$            5.80

Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$                2.18

$            1.66

$               7.62

$            5.79

Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$              0.500

$          0.485

$             1.980

$          1.931

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

4,796,717

4,797,135

4,797,520

4,797,258

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

4,798,194

4,799,578

4,800,093

4,802,139










Asset quality



Allowance for credit losses - loans

$            22,806

$        21,699

Non-performing assets

$            29,189

$        28,612

Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans

0.97 %

0.94 %

Non-performing assets to total loans

1.24 %

1.24 %

Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.01 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.11 %










Equity



Book value per share (b)

$              70.32

$          62.35

Tangible book value per share (a) (b)

$              52.02

$          43.91

Market value per share (Last reported trade of month)

$              57.02

$          63.31

Common shares outstanding

4,807,080

4,759,612











Other



Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

377.9

388.5

379.8

392.0

Loan to Deposit Ratio

98.89 %

97.11 %

Trust assets under management

$          194,841

$      180,710

Brokerage assets under management

$          317,895

$      395,869











Balance Sheet Highlights 

December 31,

December 31,


2025

2024






Assets

$       3,064,564

$    3,025,724

Investment securities

446,556

427,659

Loans (net of unearned income)

2,350,622

2,313,242

Allowance for credit losses - loans

22,806

21,699

Deposits

2,376,979

2,382,028

Stockholders' Equity

338,051

299,734











(a) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release:

(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.


CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)





December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except share data)

2025

2024

ASSETS:

Cash and due from banks:

  Noninterest-bearing

$            23,933

$          30,284

  Interest-bearing

10,358

11,918

Total cash and cash equivalents

34,291

42,202



Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

3,820

3,820



Equity securities

1,815

1,747



Available-for-sale securities

444,741

425,912



Loans held for sale

9,393

9,607



Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $22,806 at December 31, 2025; 

    $21,699 at December 31, 2024)

2,327,816

2,291,543



Premises and equipment

20,998

21,395

Accrued interest receivable

10,698

10,307

Goodwill

85,758

85,758

Bank owned life insurance

51,501

50,341

Other intangibles

2,221

2,892

Fair value of derivative instruments - asset

6,927

10,370

Deferred tax asset

11,440

15,199

Other assets

53,145

54,631



TOTAL ASSETS

$       3,064,564

$     3,025,724



LIABILITIES:

Deposits:

  Noninterest-bearing

$          516,657

$        532,776

  Interest-bearing

1,860,322

1,849,252

Total deposits

2,376,979

2,382,028

Borrowed funds

309,448

297,721

Accrued interest payable

3,130

4,693

Fair value of derivative instruments - liability

4,100

5,817

Other liabilities

32,856

35,731

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,726,513

2,725,990

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized

  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2025 or 2024

-

-

Common stock

  $1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at December 31, 2025, and 2024:      

   issued 5,255,807 shares at December 31, 2025 and 5,207,577 shares at December 31, 2024

5,256

5,208

Additional paid-in capital

147,965

144,984

Retained earnings

213,623

189,443

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,377)

(23,521)

Treasury stock, at cost:  448,727 shares at December 31, 2025 and 447,965 shares 

  at December 31, 2024

(16,416)

(16,380)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

338,051

299,734

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$       3,064,564

$     3,025,724

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended

Year  Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans

$      37,229

$       36,630

$    144,430

$   142,688

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

108

156

502

851

Investment securities:



    Taxable

2,579

2,112

9,910

7,135

    Nontaxable

811

524

2,626

2,093

    Dividends

424

371

1,700

1,550

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

41,151

39,793

159,168

154,317

INTEREST EXPENSE:



Deposits

11,806

13,875

47,050

52,326

Borrowed funds

3,134

3,045

14,117

15,536

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

14,940

16,920

61,167

67,862

NET INTEREST INCOME

26,211

22,873

98,001

86,455

Provision for credit losses

500

-

2,375

2,587

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER



    PROVISION (RELEASE) FOR CREDIT LOSSES

25,711

22,873

95,626

83,868

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



Service charges

1,377

1,356

5,569

5,749

Trust

199

187

792

816

Brokerage and insurance

556

608

2,627

2,381

Gains on loans sold

570

596

2,290

2,316

Equity security gains, net

11

18

67

145

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

369

350

1,433

1,684

Gain on sale of Braavo division

-

-

-

1,102

Other

316

224

1,566

1,208

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

3,398

3,339

14,344

15,401

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



Salaries and employee benefits

9,213

9,725

39,402

39,347

Occupancy 

1,441

1,208

5,299

5,013

Furniture and equipment

353

247

1,209

1,038

Professional fees

806

578

2,341

2,599

FDIC insurance expense

370

407

1,710

1,996

Pennsylvania shares tax

(315)

248

739

1,114

Amortization of intangibles

111

132

478

564

Software expenses

502

445

1,844

1,953

Other real estate owned expenses (recovery)

69

(34)

267

212

Other

3,623

3,712

11,593

11,750

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

16,173

16,668

64,882

65,586

Income before provision for income taxes

12,936

9,544

45,088

33,683

Provision for income tax expense 

2,453

1,561

8,516

5,865

NET INCOME

$      10,483

$         7,983

$      36,572

$     27,818





PER COMMON SHARE DATA:



Net Income - Basic

$          2.19

$           1.66

$          7.62

$        5.80

Net Income - Diluted

$          2.18

$           1.66

$          7.62

$        5.79

Cash Dividends Paid 

$        0.500

$         0.485

$        1.980

$       1.931





Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,796,717

4,797,135

4,797,520

4,797,258

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

4,798,194

4,799,578

4,800,093

4,802,139

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION



(UNAUDITED)




(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Interest income

$      41,151

$       40,254

$       38,749

$       39,014

$       39,793

Interest expense

14,940

15,114

15,101

16,012

16,920

Net interest income

26,211

25,140

23,648

23,002

22,873

Provision (release) for credit losses

500

500

750

625

-

Net interest income after provision (release) for credit losses

25,711

24,640

22,898

22,377

22,873

Non-interest income

3,387

3,820

3,632

3,438

3,321

Investment securities gains (losses), net

11

34

33

(11)

18

Non-interest expenses

16,173

16,134

16,147

16,428

16,668

Income before provision for income taxes

12,936

12,360

10,416

9,376

9,544

Provision for income tax expense

2,453

2,355

1,953

1,755

1,561

Net income 

$      10,483

$       10,005

$         8,463

$         7,621

$         7,983

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$          2.19

$          2.09

$          1.76

$          1.59

$          1.66

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$          2.18

$          2.09

$          1.76

$          1.59

$          1.66

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS





Interest-bearing deposits at banks

16,686

78

1.85

17,680

126

2.84

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

3,820

30

3.12

3,820

30

3.12

Investment securities:





  Taxable

368,851

3,003

3.26

368,221

2,483

2.70

  Tax-exempt (3)

119,951

1,027

3.42

103,375

664

2.57

Investment securities

488,802

4,030

3.30

471,596

3,147

2.67

Loans: (2)(3)(4)





  Residential mortgage loans

345,134

5,303

6.10

355,108

5,146

5.77

  Construction loans

95,607

1,734

7.20

173,427

3,276

7.51

  Commercial Loans

1,377,802

21,714

6.25

1,270,978

20,173

6.31

  Agricultural Loans

373,964

6,279

6.66

355,557

5,275

5.90

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

51,915

522

3.99

55,333

555

3.99

  Other loans

99,512

1,779

7.09

116,703

2,313

7.89

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

2,343,934

37,331

6.32

2,327,106

36,738

6.28

Total interest-earning assets

2,853,242

41,469

5.77

2,820,202

40,041

5.65

Cash and due from banks

9,709

9,088

Bank premises and equipment

21,454

21,291

Other assets

184,931

186,815

Total non-interest earning assets

216,094

217,194

Total assets

3,069,336

3,037,396

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing liabilities:





  Business Interest Checking

23,910

47

0.78

16,820

40

0.95

  NOW accounts

723,840

3,863

2.12

742,784

4,608

2.47

  Savings accounts

283,289

333

0.47

289,798

367

0.50

  Money market accounts

487,732

3,455

2.81

422,624

3,351

3.15

  Certificates of deposit

460,552

4,108

3.54

544,320

5,509

4.03

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,979,323

11,806

2.37

2,016,346

13,875

2.74

Other borrowed funds

307,378

3,134

4.05

273,604

3,045

4.43

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,286,701

14,940

2.59

2,289,950

16,920

2.94

Demand deposits

394,474

395,714

Other liabilities

40,223

29,545

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

434,697

425,259

Stockholders' equity

347,938

322,187

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

3,069,336

3,037,396

Net interest income

26,529

23,121

Net interest spread (5)

3.18 %

2.71 %

Net interest income as a percentage





  of average interest-earning assets

3.69 %

3.26 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets





  to interest-bearing liabilities

125 %

123 %







(1) Averages are based on daily averages.





(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.





(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using

       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2025 and 2024. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end 

       of the press release


(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets




      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.





CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS





Interest-bearing deposits at banks

23,767

384

1.62

28,264

730

2.58

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

3,820

118

3.09

3,878

121

3.09

Investment securities:





  Taxable

378,387

11,610

3.07

359,724

8,685

2.41

  Tax-exempt (3)

109,125

3,324

3.05

105,141

2,650

2.52

Investment securities

487,512

14,934

3.06

464,865

11,335

2.44

Loans: (2)(3)(4)





  Residential mortgage loans

346,313

20,841

6.02

356,292

20,758

5.83

  Construction loans

135,920

9,744

7.17

182,714

13,607

7.45

  Commercial Loans

1,320,836

84,059

6.36

1,265,922

80,849

6.39

  Agricultural Loans

362,880

21,227

5.85

350,588

18,978

5.41

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

52,730

2,071

3.93

55,919

2,213

3.96

  Other loans

96,097

6,898

7.18

83,916

6,717

8.00

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

2,314,776

144,840

6.26

2,295,351

143,122

6.24

Total interest-earning assets

2,829,875

160,276

5.66

2,792,358

155,308

5.56

Cash and due from banks

9,727

9,306

Bank premises and equipment

21,638

21,124

Other assets

180,011

183,674

Total non-interest earning assets

211,376

214,104

Total assets

3,041,251

3,006,462

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing liabilities:





  Business Interest Checking

20,148

179

0.89

8,756

88

1.01

  NOW accounts

718,185

15,361

2.14

756,689

19,117

2.53

  Savings accounts

287,162

1,336

0.47

296,275

1,532

0.52

  Money market accounts

453,545

12,919

2.85

397,942

12,482

3.14

  Certificates of deposit

470,285

17,255

3.67

481,862

19,107

3.97

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,949,325

47,050

2.41

1,941,524

52,326

2.70

Other borrowed funds

326,026

14,117

4.33

323,409

15,536

4.80

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,275,351

61,167

2.69

2,264,933

67,862

3.00

Demand deposits

387,914

385,702

Other liabilities

40,650

40,593

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

428,564

426,295

Stockholders' equity

337,336

315,234

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

3,041,251

3,006,462

Net interest income

99,109

87,446

Net interest spread (5)

2.97 %

2.56 %

Net interest income as a percentage





  of average interest-earning assets

3.50 %

3.13 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets





  to interest-bearing liabilities

124 %

123 %







(1) Averages are based on daily averages.





(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.





(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using




       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2025 and 2024. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end 

       of the press release


(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets


      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.





CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)




(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)




(In Thousands)





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Real estate:




  Residential

$         340,972

$               344,790

$       341,671

$       350,221

$       351,398

  Commercial

1,218,514

1,180,655

1,151,585

1,117,240

1,121,435

  Agricultural

347,448

342,487

331,995

329,985

327,722

  Construction

93,965

107,867

138,307

168,896

164,326

Consumer

88,210

109,458

22,364

109,339

109,505

Other commercial loans

179,166

171,345

174,740

158,133

155,012

Other agricultural loans

30,247

27,142

28,366

28,488

29,662

State & political subdivision loans

52,100

51,644

52,727

53,361

54,182

Total loans

2,350,622

2,335,388

2,241,755

2,315,663

2,313,242

Less: allowance for credit losses - loans

22,806

22,454

22,109

22,081

21,699

Net loans

$      2,327,816

$            2,312,934

$    2,219,646

$    2,293,582

$    2,291,543






Past due and non-performing assets










Total loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$             9,269

$                 13,228

$         18,554

$          9,632

$          8,015






Non-accrual loans

$           26,602

$                 20,523

$         24,595

$         23,545

$         25,701

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

229

37

347

1,393

276

Non-performing loans

$           26,831

$                 20,560

$         24,942

$         24,938

$         25,977

Other real estate owned

2,358

2,434

2,434

2,544

2,635

Total Non-performing assets

$           29,189

$                 22,994

$         27,376

$         27,482

$         28,612



















Three Months Ended

Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(In Thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Balance, beginning of period

$           22,454

$                 22,109

$         22,081

$         21,699

$         21,695

Charge-offs

(57)

(20)

(596)

(185)

(105)

Recoveries

6

17

25

29

19

Net charge-offs

(51)

(3)

(571)

(156)

(86)

Provision for credit losses - loans

403

348

599

538

90

Balance, end of period

$           22,806

$                 22,454

$         22,109

$         22,081

$         21,699

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(UNAUDITED)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









As of 


December 31,


2025

2024

Tangible Equity



Stockholders' Equity - GAAP

$          338,051

$           299,734

Intangible Assets

(87,979)

(88,650)

Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

250,072

211,084

Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2025 stock Dividend

4,807,080

4,806,685

Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$              52.02

$               43.91







As of 


December 31,


2025

2024

Tangible Equity per share



Stockholders' Equity per share - GAAP

$              70.32

$               62.35

Adjustment for intangible assets

(18.30)

(18.44)

Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$              52.02

$               43.91












For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Return on Average Assets Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)



Average Assets - GAAP

$       3,055,993

$        3,015,467

$            3,021,591

$       2,981,322

Average AOCL

(13,343)

(21,929)

(19,660)

(25,140)

Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

3,069,336

3,037,396

3,041,251

3,006,462

Net Income - GAAP

$            10,483

$               7,983

$                 36,572

$           27,818

Annualized Return on Average Assets-GAAP

1.37 %

1.06 %

1.21 %

0.93 %

Annualized Return on Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

1.37 %

1.05 %

1.20 %

0.93 %






For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Return on Average Equity Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)



Average Stockholders' Equity - GAAP

$          334,595

$           300,258

$               317,676

$          290,094

Average AOCL

(13,343)

(21,929)

(19,660)

(25,140)

Average Stockholders' Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

347,938

322,187

337,336

315,234

Net Income - GAAP

$            10,483

$               7,983

$                 36,572

$           27,818

Annualized Return on Average Stockholders' Equity-GAAP

12.53 %

10.63 %

11.51 %

9.59 %

Annualized Return on Average Stockholders' Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

12.05 %

9.91 %

10.84 %

8.82 %






For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Return on Average Tangible Equity



Average Stockholders' Equity - GAAP

$          334,595

$           300,258

$               317,676

$          290,094

Average Intangible Assets

(88,062)

(88,757)

(88,308)

(89,031)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

246,533

211,501

229,368

201,063

Net Income - GAAP

$            10,483

$               7,983

$                 36,572

$           27,818

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Non-GAAP

17.01 %

15.10 %

15.94 %

13.84 %






For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees and provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale 



Net Income - GAAP

$            10,483

$               7,983

$                 36,572

$           27,818

After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees

-

-

-

(712)

After tax provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale

-

-

-

1,427

Net Income excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees and provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale - Non-GAAP

$            10,483

$               7,983

$                 36,572

$           28,533

Average Assets

3,055,993

3,015,467

3,021,591

2,981,322

Annualized Return on Average assets, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax - Non-GAAP

1.37 %

1.06 %

1.21 %

0.96 %





Average Stockholders' Equity - GAAP

$          334,595

$           300,258

$               317,676

$          290,094

Annualized Return on Average Stockholders' equity, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax   - Non-GAAP

12.53 %

10.63 %

11.51 %

9.84 %





Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

246,533

211,501

229,368

201,063

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax, - Non-GAAP

17.01 %

15.10 %

15.94 %

14.19 %






For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees and provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale 



Net Income - GAAP

$            10,483

$               7,983

$                 36,572

$           27,818

After tax gain on sale of Braavo, net of legal fees

-

-

-

(712)

After tax provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale

-

-

-

1,427

Net income excluding one time items - Non-GAAP

$            10,483

$               7,983

$                 36,572

$           28,533

Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,796,717

4,797,135

4,797,520

4,797,258

Basic and Diluted earnings per share, Excluding sale of Braavo assets, net of legal fees, provision associated with Braavo loans remaining after sale, net of tax - Non-GAAP

$                2.19

$                 1.66

$                     7.62

$               5.95











For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2025

2024

2025

2024

Total interest income

$            41,151

$             39,793

$               159,168

$          154,317

Total interest expense

14,940

16,920

61,167

67,862

Net interest income

26,211

22,873

98,001

86,455

Tax equivalent adjustment

318

248

1,108

991

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) - Non-GAAP

$            26,529

$             23,121

$                 99,109

$           87,446

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank (the "Bank"), released today its unaudited...

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank (the "Bank"), released today its unaudited...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics