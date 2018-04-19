Citizens First Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Results and Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018 the Company reported net income of $1,084,000, or $0.43 per diluted common share (EPS). This represents a 19.5% increase or $177,000 from the $907,000, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. "Loan growth and lower income tax expense combined to drive profitability in the first quarter," said Todd Kanipe, President and CEO. "The challenge continues to be our margin as the competition for deposits in our region stiffens," Kanipe added.

Income Statement

Net interest income increased $120,000, or 3.2%, from the prior year. The Company's net interest margin was 3.55% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 3.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, a decrease of 13 basis points. The Company's net interest margin was impacted by an increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 27 basis points.

There was a $30,000 provision for loan losses in both the current and previous year.

Non-interest income increased $8,000, or 1.0%, primarily due to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $20,000 and an increase in other service charges and fees of $17,000, offset by a reduction in gains on the sale of securities of $23,000 and a decrease in gains on the sales of mortgage loans of $18,000.

Non-interest expense increased $68,000, or 2.1%, primarily due to an increase in personnel expenses of $112,000 offset by a reduction in data processing expenses of $59,000.

Income tax expense decreased $117,000, or 31.9% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $2.1 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at March 31, 2018 compared to $1.3 million, or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2017, an increase of approximately $740,000. The balance is primarily one restructured agricultural-related credit which was moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2017.

The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2018 was $4.7 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $4.9 million, or 1.34% of total loans as of March 31, 2017. We consider the size, volume and credit quality of the loan portfolio as well as recent economic and other external influences to record the allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that is directionally consistent with our loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2018 were $487.0 million, compared to $465.4 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of $21.6 million or 4.6%. Loans increased $14.7 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Deposits increased $14.2 million, or 3.8%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank increased $7.0 million, or 17.5%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

Stockholders' equity increased to $46.4 million at March 31, 2018 from $45.8 million at December 31, 2017. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share ratios were $18.29 and $16.64, respectively, at March 31, 2018 compared to $18.14 and $16.47, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

Quarterly Common Dividend Payable May 16

On April 19, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable May 16, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 4, 2018. This represents an increase of 16.7% from the quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share declared in January, 2018.

About Citizens First Corporation

Citizens First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky and established in 1999. The Company has branch offices located in Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren Counties in Kentucky, and a loan production office in Williamson County, Tennessee. Additional information concerning our products and services is available at www.citizensfirstbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Citizens First Corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon the Company's current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are current and future economic and business conditions; possible changes in trade, monetary, and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; changes in the interest rate environment and our ability to effectively manage interest rate risk and other market risk, credit risk and operational risk; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; increases in our nonperforming assets, or our inability to recover or absorb losses created by such nonperforming assets; and other factors described in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission could also impact current expectations.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Condition



















(In Thousands, Except Share Data and ratios)

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2016 Assets















Cash and due from financial institutions $ 6,303

$ 6,444

$ 8,542 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

22,962



13,532



11,018 Available-for-sale securities

46,044



48,616



53,547 Loans held for sale

570



427



264 Loans

388,935



374,239



359,391 Allowance for loan losses

(4,693)



(4,724)



(4,854) Premises and equipment, net

9,060



9,140



9,390 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)

8,571



8,528



8,351 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost

2,065



2,053



2,025 Accrued interest receivable

1,518



1,681



1,622 Deferred income taxes

768



670



1,464 Goodwill and other intangible assets

4,203



4,221



4,291 Other assets

699



555



371 Total Assets $ 487,005

$ 465,382

$ 455,422 Liabilities















Deposits















Noninterest bearing $ 53,834

$ 53,259

$ 52,322 Savings, NOW and money market

183,779



175,087



173,620 Time

148,895



143,968



144,497 Total deposits

386,508



372,314



370,439 FHLB advances and other borrowings

47,000



40,000



35,000 Subordinated debentures

5,000



5,000



5,000 Accrued interest payable

328



285



220 Other liabilities

1,741



1,949



2,399 Total Liabilities

440,577



419,548



413,058 Stockholders' Equity















6.5% Cumulative convertible preferred stock

—



—



7,261 Common stock

33,169



33,138



25,920 Retained earnings

14,162



13,142



9,706 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(903)



(446)



(523) Total stockholders' equity

46,428



45,834



42,364 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 487,005

$ 465,382

$ 455,422

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Income































Three months ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Interest and dividend income $ 4,860

$ 4,905

$ 4,640

$ 4,593

$ 4,457 Interest expense

960



858



777



726



677 Net interest income

3,900



4,047



3,863



3,867



3,780





























Provision (credit) for loan losses

30



(150)



(30)



—



30





























Non-interest income



























Service charges on deposit accounts

298



315



317



327



278 Other service charges and fees

281



288



317



301



264 Gain on sale of mortgage loans

50



82



79



88



68 Non-deposit brokerage fees

99



97



90



91



87 Lease income

52



52



53



80



52 BOLI income

43



45



44



45



43 Gain on sale of securities

—



-



25



—



23 Total non-interest income

823



879



925



932



815





























Non-interest expenses:



























Personnel expense

1,846



1,740



1,673



1,655



1,734 Net occupancy expense

453



448



449



446



461 Advertising and public relations

81



78



111



77



71 Professional fees

164



86



160



171



130 Data processing services

194



192



214



251



253 Franchise shares and deposit tax

120



88



132



132



132 FDIC insurance

42



47



52



49



49 Other

459



433



415



432



461 Total non-interest expenses

3,359



3,112



3,206



3,213



3,291





























Income before income taxes

1,334



1,964



1,612



1,586



1,274 Income taxes

250



1,012



490



478



367 Net income

1,084



952



1,122



1,108



907 Dividends on preferred stock

—



—



—



119



119 Net income available for common stockholders $ 1,084

$ 952

$ 1,122

$ 989

$ 788 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43

$ 0.38

$ 0.44

$ 0.49

$ 0.39 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43

$ 0.37

$ 0.44

$ 0.43

$ 0.36

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Key Operating Statistics

































Three months ended



(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Average:





























Assets $ 476,063

$ 462,966

$ 449,770

$ 454,524

$ 452,265

Earning Assets

448,853



435,458



422,258



427,674



424,349

Loans

384,184



370,173



362,343



363,733



363,824

Interest-bearing deposits

322,627



317,196



312,668



319,883



314,939

Deposits

375,617



369,643



364,798



368,743



364,227

Borrowed funds

52,167



45,000



37,696



39,769



43,078

Equity

46,023



45,907



44,916



44,047



42,827

Common equity

46,023



45,907



44,916



38,240



35,718

































Return on average assets

0.92 %

0.82 %

0.99 %

0.98 %

0.81 % Return on average equity

9.55 %

8.23 %

9.91 %

10.09 %

8.59 %































Efficiency ratio

70.72 %

62.46 %

66.51 %

66.10 %

70.96 % Non-interest income to average assets

0.70 %

0.75 %

0.82 %

0.82 %

0.73 % Non-interest expenses to average assets

2.86 %

2.67 %

2.83 %

2.84 %

2.95 % Net overhead to average assets

2.16 %

1.91 %

2.01 %

2.01 %

2.22 % Yield on loans

4.75 %

4.88 %

4.73 %

4.69 %

4.60 % Yield on investment securities (TE)

2.56 %

2.77 %

2.68 %

2.85 %

2.87 % Yield on average earning assets (TE)

4.42 %

4.52 %

4.41 %

4.37 %

4.32 % Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

1.04 %

0.94 %

0.88 %

0.81 %

0.77 % Net interest margin (TE)

3.55 %

3.74 %

3.68 %

3.69 %

3.68 % Number of FTE employees

96



98



97



95



94

































Asset Quality Indicators:





























Non-performing loans to total loans

0.54 %

0.36 %

0.73 %

0.8 %

0.83 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.43 %

0.29 %

0.58 %

0.63 %

0.65 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.21 %

1.26 %

1.34 %

1.36 %

1.34 % YTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans, annualized

0.06 %

(0.01) %

— %

(0.01) %

(0.02) % YTD net charge-offs (recoveries)

61



(22)



2



(13)



(22)



Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

























(In Thousands, Except Share Data and ratios)





March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Consolidated Capital Ratios

2018

2017

2016























Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

9.53 %

9.85 %

9.30 % Tangible equity ratio (1)



8.75 %

9.02 %

8.44 % Tangible common equity ratio (1)



8.75 %

9.02 %

6.83 % Book value per common share

$ 18.29

$ 18.14

$ 17.54

Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.64

$ 16.47

$ 15.40

End of period common share closing price $ 25.41

$ 24.00

$ 18.00



(1) The tangible equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share, while not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), are considered critical metrics with which to analyze banks. The ratio and per share amount have been included to facilitate a greater understanding of the Company's capital structure and financial condition. See the Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for reconciliation of this ratio and per share amount to GAAP.



























(In Thousands, Except Share Data and ratios)





March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation: 2018

2017

2016























Total shareholders' equity (a)

$ 46,428

$ 45,834

$ 42,364

Less:



















Preferred stock



—



—



(7,261)

Common equity (b)



46,428



45,834



35,103

Goodwill



(4,097)



(4,097)



(4,097)

Intangible assets



(106)



(124)



(194)

Tangible common equity (c)



42,225



41,613



30,812

Add:



















Preferred stock



—



—



7,261

Tangible equity (d)



42,225



41,613



38,073























Total assets (e)



487,005



465,382



455,422

Less:



















Goodwill



(4,097)



(4,097)



(4,097)

Intangible assets



(106)



(124)



(194)

Tangible assets (f)

$ 482,802

$ 461,161

$ 451,131

Shares outstanding (in thousands) (g)

2,538



2,526



2,001























Book value per common share (b/g) $ 18.29

$ 18.14

$ 17.54

Tangible book value per common share (c/g) $ 16.64

$ 16.47

$ 15.40

Equity to assets ratio (a/e)



9.53 %

9.85 %

9.30 % Tangible equity ratio (d/f)



8.75 %

9.02 %

8.44 % Common equity ratio (b/e)



9.53 %

9.85 %

7.71 % Tangible common equity ratio (c/f)

8.75 %

9.02 %

6.83 %

