Citizens First Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Results and Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend

-- Increase in earnings per share of 19.5% compared to first quarter 2017

-- Increase in assets of 4.6% compared to year end 2017

-- Loan growth of 3.9% compared to year end 2017

-- Increase of 16.7% in quarterly common dividend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ: CZFC) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 which include the following:

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018 the Company reported net income of $1,084,000, or $0.43 per diluted common share (EPS).  This represents a 19.5% increase or $177,000 from the $907,000, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. "Loan growth and lower income tax expense combined to drive profitability in the first quarter," said Todd Kanipe, President and CEO.  "The challenge continues to be our margin as the competition for deposits in our region stiffens," Kanipe added.

Income Statement

Net interest income increased $120,000, or 3.2%, from the prior year.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.55% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 3.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, a decrease of 13 basis points.  The Company's net interest margin was impacted by an increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 27 basis points.

There was a $30,000 provision for loan losses in both the current and previous year.

Non-interest income increased $8,000, or 1.0%, primarily due to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $20,000 and an increase in other service charges and fees of $17,000, offset by a reduction in gains on the sale of securities of $23,000 and a decrease in gains on the sales of mortgage loans of $18,000.

Non-interest expense increased $68,000, or 2.1%, primarily due to an increase in personnel expenses of $112,000 offset by a reduction in data processing expenses of $59,000.

Income tax expense decreased $117,000, or 31.9% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $2.1 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at March 31, 2018 compared to $1.3 million, or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2017, an increase of approximately $740,000.   The balance is primarily one restructured agricultural-related credit which was moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2017. 

The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2018 was $4.7 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $4.9 million, or 1.34% of total loans as of March 31, 2017.  We consider the size, volume and credit quality of the loan portfolio as well as recent economic and other external influences to record the allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that is directionally consistent with our loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2018 were $487.0 million, compared to $465.4 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of $21.6 million or 4.6%.   Loans increased $14.7 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018.  Deposits increased $14.2 million, or 3.8%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018.  Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank increased $7.0 million, or 17.5%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

Stockholders' equity increased to $46.4 million at March 31, 2018 from $45.8 million at December 31, 2017.  The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share ratios were $18.29 and $16.64, respectively, at March 31, 2018 compared to $18.14 and $16.47, respectively, at December 31, 2017. 

Quarterly Common Dividend Payable May 16

On April 19, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable May 16, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 4, 2018.  This represents an increase of 16.7% from the quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share declared in January, 2018.

About Citizens First Corporation

Citizens First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky and established in 1999.  The Company has branch offices located in Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren Counties in Kentucky, and a loan production office in Williamson County, Tennessee.  Additional information concerning our products and services is available at www.citizensfirstbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Citizens First Corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon the Company's current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.  Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are current and future economic and business conditions; possible changes in trade, monetary, and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; changes in the interest rate environment and our ability to effectively manage interest rate risk and other market risk, credit risk and operational risk; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; increases in our nonperforming assets, or our inability to recover or absorb losses created by such nonperforming assets; and other factors described in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission could also impact current expectations.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Condition










(In Thousands, Except Share Data and ratios)

March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

2018

2017

2016

Assets







Cash and due from financial institutions

$

6,303

$

6,444

$

8,542

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

22,962

13,532

11,018

Available-for-sale securities


46,044

48,616

53,547

Loans held for sale


570

427

264

Loans

388,935

374,239

359,391

Allowance for loan losses

(4,693)

(4,724)

(4,854)

Premises and equipment, net


9,060

9,140

9,390

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)


8,571

8,528

8,351

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost


2,065

2,053

2,025

Accrued interest receivable


1,518

1,681

1,622

Deferred income taxes


768

670

1,464

Goodwill and other intangible assets

4,203

4,221

4,291

Other assets


699

555

371

Total Assets

$

487,005

$

465,382

$

455,422

Liabilities







Deposits







Noninterest bearing

$

53,834

$

53,259

$

52,322

Savings, NOW and money market


183,779

175,087

173,620

Time


148,895

143,968

144,497

Total deposits

386,508

372,314

370,439

FHLB advances and other borrowings

47,000

40,000

35,000

Subordinated debentures


5,000

5,000

5,000

Accrued interest payable


328

285

220

Other liabilities


1,741

1,949

2,399

Total Liabilities

440,577

419,548

413,058

Stockholders' Equity







6.5% Cumulative convertible preferred stock





7,261

Common stock

33,169

33,138

25,920

Retained earnings


14,162

13,142

9,706

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(903)

(446)

(523)

Total stockholders' equity

46,428

45,834

42,364

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

487,005

$

465,382

$

455,422

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Income
















Three months ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Interest and dividend income

$

4,860

$

4,905

$

4,640

$

4,593

$

4,457

Interest expense

960

858

777

726

677

   Net interest income

3,900

4,047

3,863

3,867

3,780















Provision (credit) for loan losses

30

(150)

(30)



30















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

298

315

317

327

278

Other service charges and fees

281

288

317

301

264

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

50

82

79

88

68

Non-deposit brokerage fees

99

97

90

91

87

Lease income

52

52

53

80

52

BOLI income

43

45

44

45

43

Gain on sale of securities



-

25



23

Total non-interest income

823

879

925

932

815















Non-interest expenses:













Personnel expense

1,846

1,740

1,673

1,655

1,734

Net occupancy expense

453

448

449

446

461

Advertising and public relations

81

78

111

77

71

Professional fees

164

86

160

171

130

Data processing services

194

192

214

251

253

Franchise shares and deposit tax

120

88

132

132

132

FDIC insurance


42

47

52

49

49

Other

459

433

415

432

461

Total non-interest expenses

3,359

3,112

3,206

3,213

3,291















Income before income taxes


1,334

1,964

1,612

1,586

1,274

Income taxes

250

1,012

490

478

367

Net income

1,084

952

1,122

1,108

907

Dividends on preferred stock








119

119

Net income available for common stockholders

$

1,084

$

952

$

1,122

$

989

$

788

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.44

$

0.49

$

0.39

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.43

$

0.37

$

0.44

$

0.43

$

0.36

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Key Operating Statistics

















Three months ended



(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Average:














Assets

$

476,063

$

462,966

$

449,770

$

454,524

$

452,265

Earning Assets

448,853

435,458

422,258

427,674

424,349

Loans

384,184

370,173

362,343

363,733

363,824

Interest-bearing deposits

322,627

317,196

312,668

319,883

314,939

Deposits

375,617

369,643

364,798

368,743

364,227

Borrowed funds

52,167

45,000

37,696

39,769

43,078

Equity

46,023

45,907

44,916

44,047

42,827

Common equity

46,023

45,907

44,916

38,240

35,718
















Return on average assets

0.92

%

0.82

%

0.99

%

0.98

%

0.81

%

Return on average equity

9.55

%

8.23

%

9.91

%

10.09

%

8.59

%
















Efficiency ratio

70.72

%

62.46

%

66.51

%

66.10

%

70.96

%

Non-interest income to average assets

0.70

%

0.75

%

0.82

%

0.82

%

0.73

%

Non-interest expenses to average assets

2.86

%

2.67

%

2.83

%

2.84

%

2.95

%

Net overhead to average assets

2.16

%

1.91

%

2.01

%

2.01

%

2.22

%

Yield on loans

4.75

%

4.88

%

4.73

%

4.69

%

4.60

%

Yield on investment securities (TE)

2.56

%

2.77

%

2.68

%

2.85

%

2.87

%

Yield on average earning assets (TE)

4.42

%

4.52

%

4.41

%

4.37

%

4.32

%

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

1.04

%

0.94

%

0.88

%

0.81

%

0.77

%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.55

%

3.74

%

3.68

%

3.69

%

3.68

%

Number of FTE employees

96

98

97

95

94
















Asset Quality Indicators:














Non-performing loans to total loans

0.54

%

0.36

%

0.73

%

0.8

%

0.83

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.43

%

0.29

%

0.58

%

0.63

%

0.65

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.21

%

1.26

%

1.34

%

1.36

%

1.34

%

YTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to average
loans, annualized

0.06

%

(0.01)

%

%

(0.01)

%

(0.02)

%

YTD net charge-offs (recoveries)

61

(22)

2

(13)

(22)

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)













(In Thousands, Except Share Data and ratios)


March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

Consolidated Capital Ratios

2018

2017

2016











Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

9.53

%

9.85

%

9.30

%

Tangible equity ratio (1)

8.75

%

9.02

%

8.44

%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

8.75

%

9.02

%

6.83

%

Book value per common share

$

18.29

$

18.14

$

17.54

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

16.64

$

16.47

$

15.40

End of period common share closing price

$

25.41

$

24.00

$

18.00

(1)

The tangible equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share, while not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), are considered critical metrics with which to analyze banks.  The ratio and per share amount have been included to facilitate a greater understanding of the Company's capital structure and financial condition.  See the Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for reconciliation of this ratio and per share amount to GAAP.














(In Thousands, Except Share Data and ratios)


March 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

2018

2017

2016











Total shareholders' equity (a)

$

46,428

$

45,834

$

42,364

Less:









Preferred stock





(7,261)

Common equity (b)

46,428

45,834

35,103

Goodwill

(4,097)

(4,097)

(4,097)

Intangible assets

(106)

(124)

(194)

Tangible common equity (c)

42,225

41,613

30,812

Add:









Preferred stock





7,261

Tangible equity (d)

42,225

41,613

38,073











Total assets (e)

487,005

465,382

455,422

Less:









Goodwill

(4,097)

(4,097)

(4,097)

Intangible assets

(106)

(124)

(194)

Tangible assets (f)

$

482,802

$

461,161

$

451,131

Shares outstanding (in thousands) (g)

2,538

2,526

2,001











Book value per common share (b/g)

$

18.29

$

18.14

$

17.54

Tangible book value per common share (c/g)

$

16.64

$

16.47

$

15.40

Equity to assets ratio (a/e)

9.53

%

9.85

%

9.30

%

Tangible equity ratio (d/f)

8.75

%

9.02

%

8.44

%

Common equity ratio (b/e)

9.53

%

9.85

%

7.71

%

Tangible common equity ratio (c/f)

8.75

%

9.02

%

6.83

%

 

