Citizens First Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results, Declares Quarterly Common Dividend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ: CZFC) today reported results for the year ended December 31, 2018 which include the following:

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018 the Company reported net income of $1.16 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share (EPS).  This represents a 22% increase or $211,000 from the $952,000, or $0.37 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net income totaled $4.82 million, or $1.89 per diluted common share.  This represents an increase of $731,000, an 18% increase, or $0.29 per diluted common share, from the net income of $4.09 million in the previous year. "Despite challenges in the second half of the year, our company produced record earnings per share in 2018," said Todd Kanipe, President and CEO. "Aided by low credit costs and decreased tax expense, diluted earnings per share improved 18% over 2017," Kanipe said.  "While funding costs in our markets have moderated, we expect deposit competition and loan demand to remain challenging in 2019," Kanipe added.

Income Statement Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017

Net interest income decreased $212,000, or 5.2%, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.43% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.74% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, a decrease of 31 basis points.  The Company's net interest margin decreased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which exceeded the increase in the yield on earning assets.

There was a $70,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of the current year compared to a $150,000 credit for loan losses in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest income increased $73,000, or 8.3%, from the prior year primarily due to a increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $17,000,  an increase in gains on sale of mortgage loans of $24,000,  an increase in non-deposit brokerage fees of $12,000 and an increase in other service charges and fees of $19,000.

Non-interest expenses increased $202,000, or 6.5%, from the prior year primarily due to an increase in personnel expense of $72,000, an increase in professional fees of $68,000, and an increase in franchise taxes of $32,000.

Income tax expenses decreased $772,000, or 76.3% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017, as well as additional expense related to the deferred tax asset being revalued in 2017.

Income Statement Current Year Compared to Prior Year

Net interest income increased $188,000, or 1.2%, from the prior year.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.52% for the year ended December 31, 2018, and 3.70% for the year ended December 31, 2017, a decrease of 18 basis points.  The Company's net interest margin decreased due to an increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

There was a $160,000 provision for loan losses in the current year compared to a $150,000 credit in the previous year, an increase of $310,000.

Non-interest income increased $57,000, or 1.6%, primarily due to an increase in other service charges and fees of $56,000 and non-deposit brokerage fees of $54,000, offset by gains on the sale of securities of $48,000 in the prior year.

Non-interest expense increased $427,000, or 3.3%, primarily due to an increase of $359,000 in personnel expenses, $99,000 in professional fees and $103,000 increase in other expenses, offset by a decrease of $101,000 in data processing services.

Income tax expenses decreased $1.2 million, or 52.1% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017, as well as additional expense related to the deferred tax asset being revalued in 2017.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $1.3 million, or 0.27% of total assets, at December 31, 2018 compared to $1.3 million, or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2017, a decrease of approximately $46,000.   The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2018 was $4.4 million, or 1.18% of total loans, compared to $4.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2017.  The Company considers the size, volume and credit quality of the loan portfolio as well as recent economic and other external influences to record the allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that is directionally consistent with the Company's loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2018 were $476.0 million, compared to $465.4 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of 2.3%. Loans decreased $2.7 million, or 0.7%, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018. Deposits increased $16.3 million, or 4.4%, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018.  Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank decreased $10.0 million, or 25.0%, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018.

Stockholders' equity increased to $50.0 million at December 31, 2018 from $45.8 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of $4.2 million or 9.2%.  The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share ratios were $19.71 and $18.07, respectively, at December 31, 2018 compared to $18.14 and $16.47, respectively, at December 31, 2017. 

Quarterly Common Dividend Payable February 21

On January 17, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable February 21, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 4, 2019. 

About Citizens First Corporation

Citizens First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky and established in 1999.  The Company has branch offices located in Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren Counties in Kentucky, and a loan production office in Williamson County, Tennessee.  Additional information concerning our products and services is available at www.citizensfirstbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Citizens First Corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon the Company's current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.  Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are current and future economic and business conditions; possible changes in trade, monetary, and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; changes in the interest rate environment and our ability to effectively manage interest rate risk and other market risk, credit risk and operational risk; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; increases in our nonperforming assets, or our inability to recover or absorb losses created by such nonperforming assets; and other factors described in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission could also impact current expectations.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Condition




(In Thousands, Except
Per Share Data and ratios)


December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 


2018

2017

2016

Assets








Cash and due from financial institutions


$

8,875

$

6,444

$

8,542

Federal funds sold

10,000



Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

16,010

13,532

11,018

Available-for-sale securities



47,098

48,616

53,547

Loans held for sale



269

427

264

Loans

371,544

374,239

359,391

Allowance for loan losses

(4,373)

(4,724)

(4,854)

Premises and equipment, net



8,861

9,140

9,390

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)



8,705

8,528

8,351

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost



2,065

2,053

2,025

Accrued interest receivable



1,683

1,681

1,622

Deferred income taxes



545

670

1,464

Goodwill and other intangible assets

4,150

4,221

4,291

Other assets



550

555

371

Total Assets

$

475,982

$

465,382

$

455,422

Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest bearing


$

55,006

$

53,259

$

52,322

Savings, NOW and money market



192,762

175,087

173,620

Time



140,841

143,968

144,497

Total deposits

388,609

372,314

370,439

FHLB advances and other borrowings

30,000

40,000

35,000

Subordinated debentures



5,000

5,000

5,000

Accrued interest payable



410

285

220

Other liabilities



1,944

1,949

2,399

Total Liabilities

425,963

419,548

413,058

Stockholders' Equity








6.5% Cumulative convertible preferred stock





7,261

Common stock

33,309

33,138

25,920

Retained earnings



17,365

13,142

9,706

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(655)

(446)

(523)

Total stockholders' equity

50,019

45,834

42,364

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

475,982

$

465,382

$

455,422

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Income




Three months ended


(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)


December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 


2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

Interest and dividend income

$

5,112

$

5,094

$

5,162

$

4,860

$

4,905

Interest expense

1,277

1,182

1,064

960

858

   Net interest income

3,835

3,912

4,098

3,900

4,047
















Provision (credit) for loan losses

70

30

30

30

(150)
















Non-interest income














Service charges on deposit accounts

332

291

309

298

315

Other service charges and fees

307

319

319

281

288

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

106

95

69

50

82

Non-deposit brokerage fees

109

110

101

99

97

Lease income

53

52

79

52

52

BOLI income

45

45

44

43

45

Total non-interest income

952

912

921

823

879
















Non-interest expenses:














Personnel expense

1,812

1,730

1,773

1,846

1,740

Net occupancy expense

436

457

432

453

448

Advertising and public relations

91

102

85

81

78

Professional fees

154

156

172

164

86

Data processing services

202

208

205

194

192

Franchise shares and deposit tax

120

120

120

120

88

FDIC insurance



45

42

43

42

47

Other

454

470

461

459

433

Total non-interest expenses

3,314

3,285

3,291

3,359

3,112
















Income before income taxes



1,403

1,509

1,698

1,334

1,964

Income taxes

240

311

324

250

1,012

Net income

1,163

1,198

1,374

1,084

952

Dividends on preferred stock











Net income available for common stockholders

$

1,163

$

1,198

$

1,374

$

1,084

$

952

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.46

$

0.47

$

0.54

$

0.43

$

0.38

Diluted earnings per common share


$

0.45

$

0.47

$

0.54

$

0.43

$

0.37

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Key Operating Statistics





Three months ended




(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)



December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 



2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

Average:














Assets

$

473,070

$

482,506

$

478,836

$

476,063

$

462,966

Earning Assets

445,855

454,914

451,315

448,853

435,458

Loans

367,921

377,140

389,614

384,184

370,173

Interest-bearing deposits

329,096

333,043

328,932

322,627

317,196

Deposits

381,687

388,124

383,144

375,617

369,643

Borrowed funds

39,783

43,685

46,758

52,167

45,000

Equity

49,090

48,242

47,006

46,023

45,907

Common equity

49,090

48,242

47,006

46,023

45,907
















Return on average assets

0.98%

0.99%

1.15%

0.92%

0.82%

Return on average equity

9.41%

9.85%

11.97%

9.55%

8.23%
















Efficiency ratio

68.87%

67.74%

65.23%

70.72%

62.46%

Non-interest income to average assets

0.80%

0.75%

0.77%

0.70%

0.75%

Non-interest expenses to average assets

2.78%

2.70%

2.76%

2.86%

2.67%

Net overhead to average assets

1.98%

1.95%

1.99%

2.16%

1.91%

Yield on loans

4.99%

4.89%

4.94%

4.75%

4.88%

Yield on investment securities (TE)

2.73%

2.51%

2.61%

2.56%

2.77%

Yield on average earning assets (TE)

4.57%

4.46%

4.61%

4.42%

4.52%

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

1.37%

1.24%

1.14%

1.04%

0.94%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.43%

3.43%

3.67%

3.55%

3.74%

Number of FTE employees

97

98

99

96

98
















Asset Quality Indicators:














Non-performing loans to total loans

0.35%

0.54%

0.54%

0.54%

0.36%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.27%

0.43%

0.43%

0.43%

0.29%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.18%

1.29%

1.24%

1.21%

1.26%

YTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to
average loans, annualized

0.13%

0.01%

0.02%

0.06%

(0.01)%

YTD net charge-offs (recoveries)

511

38

34

61

(20)

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Income




Year Ended


(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)


December 31, 

December 31, 


2018

2017

Interest and dividend income

$

20,228

$

18,595

Interest expense

4,483

3,038

   Net interest income

15,745

15,557







Provision  for loan losses

160

(150)







Non-interest income





Service charges on deposit accounts

1,230

1,237

Other service charges and fees

1,226

1,170

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

320

317

Non-deposit brokerage fees

419

365

Lease income

236

237

BOLI income

177

177

Gain on sale of securities



48

Total non-interest income

3,608

3,551







Non-interest expenses:





Personnel expense

7,161

6,802

Net occupancy expense

1,778

1,804

Advertising and public relations

359

337

Professional fees

646

547

Data processing services

809

910

Franchise shares and deposit tax

480

484

FDIC insurance



172

197

Other

1,844

1,741

Total non-interest expenses

13,249

12,822







Income before income taxes



5,944

6,436

Income taxes

1,125

2,347

Net income

4,819

4,089

Dividends on preferred stock





238

Net income available for common stockholders

$

4,819

$

3,851

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.90

$

1.68

Diluted earnings per common share


$

1.89

$

1.60

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Key Operating Statistics




Year Ended


(In Thousands, Except Per


Share Data and ratios)


December 31, 

December 31, 


2018

2017

Average:




Assets

$

477,624

$

454,897

Earning Assets

450,237

427,451

Loans

379,663

365,028

Interest-bearing deposits

328,455

316,168

Deposits

382,176

366,862

Borrowed funds

45,559

41,381

Equity

47,600

44,434

Common equity

47,600

41,233






Return on average assets

1.01%

0.90%

Return on average equity

10.12%

9.20%






Efficiency ratio

68.10%

66.43%

Non-interest income to average assets

0.76%

0.78%

Non-interest expenses to average assets

2.77%

2.82%

Net overhead to average assets

2.01%

2.04%

Yield on loans

4.89%

4.72%

Yield on investment securities (TE)

2.60%

2.79%

Yield on average earning assets (TE)

4.52%

4.41%

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

1.20%

0.85%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.52%

3.70%

Number of FTE employees

97

98

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)




(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)


December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

Consolidated Capital Ratios

2018

2017

2016








Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

10.51%

9.85%

9.30%

Tangible equity ratio (1)

9.72%

9.02%

8.44%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

9.72%

9.02%

6.83%

Book value per common share

$

19.71

$

18.14

$

17.54

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

18.07

$

16.47

$

15.40

End of period common share closing price

$

21.43

$

24.00

$

18.00


(1)

The tangible equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share, while not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), are considered critical metrics with which to analyze banks.  The ratio and per share amount have been included to facilitate a greater understanding of the Company's capital structure and financial condition.  See the Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for reconciliation of this ratio and per share amount to GAAP.


(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)


December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

2018

2017

2016










Total shareholders' equity (a)

$

50,019

$

45,834

$

42,364

Less:








Preferred stock





(7,261)

Common equity (b)

50,019

45,834

35,103

Goodwill

(4,097)

(4,097)

(4,097)

Intangible assets

(53)

(124)

(194)

Tangible common equity (c)

45,869

41,613

30,812

Add:








Preferred stock





7,261

Tangible equity (d)

45,869

41,613

38,073










Total assets (e)

475,982

465,382

455,422

Less:








Goodwill

(4,097)

(4,097)

(4,097)

Intangible assets

(53)

(124)

(194)

Tangible assets (f)

$

471,832

$

461,161

$

451,131

Shares outstanding (in thousands) (g)

2,538

2,526

2,001










Book value per common share (b/g)

$

19.71

$

18.14

$

17.54

Tangible book value per common share (c/g)

$

18.07

$

16.47

$

15.40

Equity to assets ratio (a/e)

10.51%

9.85%

9.30%

Tangible equity ratio (d/f)

9.72%

9.02%

8.44%

Common equity ratio (b/e)

10.51%

9.85%

7.71%

Tangible common equity ratio (c/f)

9.72%

9.02%

6.83%

