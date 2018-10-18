Citizens First Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results, Declares Quarterly Common Dividend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ: CZFC) today reported results for the year ended December 31, 2018 which include the following:

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018 the Company reported net income of $1.16 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share (EPS). This represents a 22% increase or $211,000 from the $952,000, or $0.37 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net income totaled $4.82 million, or $1.89 per diluted common share. This represents an increase of $731,000, an 18% increase, or $0.29 per diluted common share, from the net income of $4.09 million in the previous year. "Despite challenges in the second half of the year, our company produced record earnings per share in 2018," said Todd Kanipe, President and CEO. "Aided by low credit costs and decreased tax expense, diluted earnings per share improved 18% over 2017," Kanipe said. "While funding costs in our markets have moderated, we expect deposit competition and loan demand to remain challenging in 2019," Kanipe added.

Income Statement Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017

Net interest income decreased $212,000, or 5.2%, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year. The Company's net interest margin was 3.43% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.74% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, a decrease of 31 basis points. The Company's net interest margin decreased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which exceeded the increase in the yield on earning assets.

There was a $70,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of the current year compared to a $150,000 credit for loan losses in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest income increased $73,000, or 8.3%, from the prior year primarily due to a increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $17,000, an increase in gains on sale of mortgage loans of $24,000, an increase in non-deposit brokerage fees of $12,000 and an increase in other service charges and fees of $19,000.

Non-interest expenses increased $202,000, or 6.5%, from the prior year primarily due to an increase in personnel expense of $72,000, an increase in professional fees of $68,000, and an increase in franchise taxes of $32,000.

Income tax expenses decreased $772,000, or 76.3% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017, as well as additional expense related to the deferred tax asset being revalued in 2017.

Income Statement Current Year Compared to Prior Year

Net interest income increased $188,000, or 1.2%, from the prior year. The Company's net interest margin was 3.52% for the year ended December 31, 2018, and 3.70% for the year ended December 31, 2017, a decrease of 18 basis points. The Company's net interest margin decreased due to an increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

There was a $160,000 provision for loan losses in the current year compared to a $150,000 credit in the previous year, an increase of $310,000.

Non-interest income increased $57,000, or 1.6%, primarily due to an increase in other service charges and fees of $56,000 and non-deposit brokerage fees of $54,000, offset by gains on the sale of securities of $48,000 in the prior year.

Non-interest expense increased $427,000, or 3.3%, primarily due to an increase of $359,000 in personnel expenses, $99,000 in professional fees and $103,000 increase in other expenses, offset by a decrease of $101,000 in data processing services.

Income tax expenses decreased $1.2 million, or 52.1% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017, as well as additional expense related to the deferred tax asset being revalued in 2017.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $1.3 million, or 0.27% of total assets, at December 31, 2018 compared to $1.3 million, or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2017, a decrease of approximately $46,000. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2018 was $4.4 million, or 1.18% of total loans, compared to $4.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2017. The Company considers the size, volume and credit quality of the loan portfolio as well as recent economic and other external influences to record the allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that is directionally consistent with the Company's loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2018 were $476.0 million, compared to $465.4 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of 2.3%. Loans decreased $2.7 million, or 0.7%, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018. Deposits increased $16.3 million, or 4.4%, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018. Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank decreased $10.0 million, or 25.0%, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018.

Stockholders' equity increased to $50.0 million at December 31, 2018 from $45.8 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of $4.2 million or 9.2%. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share ratios were $19.71 and $18.07, respectively, at December 31, 2018 compared to $18.14 and $16.47, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

Quarterly Common Dividend Payable February 21

On January 17, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable February 21, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 4, 2019.

About Citizens First Corporation

Citizens First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky and established in 1999. The Company has branch offices located in Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren Counties in Kentucky, and a loan production office in Williamson County, Tennessee. Additional information concerning our products and services is available at www.citizensfirstbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Citizens First Corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon the Company's current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are current and future economic and business conditions; possible changes in trade, monetary, and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; changes in the interest rate environment and our ability to effectively manage interest rate risk and other market risk, credit risk and operational risk; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; increases in our nonperforming assets, or our inability to recover or absorb losses created by such nonperforming assets; and other factors described in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission could also impact current expectations.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Condition







(In Thousands, Except

Per Share Data and ratios)



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017

2016 Assets

















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 8,875

$ 6,444

$ 8,542 Federal funds sold



10,000



—



— Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



16,010



13,532



11,018 Available-for-sale securities



47,098



48,616



53,547 Loans held for sale



269



427



264 Loans



371,544



374,239



359,391 Allowance for loan losses



(4,373)



(4,724)



(4,854) Premises and equipment, net



8,861



9,140



9,390 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)



8,705



8,528



8,351 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost



2,065



2,053



2,025 Accrued interest receivable



1,683



1,681



1,622 Deferred income taxes



545



670



1,464 Goodwill and other intangible assets



4,150



4,221



4,291 Other assets



550



555



371 Total Assets

$ 475,982

$ 465,382

$ 455,422 Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest bearing

$ 55,006

$ 53,259

$ 52,322 Savings, NOW and money market



192,762



175,087



173,620 Time



140,841



143,968



144,497 Total deposits



388,609



372,314



370,439 FHLB advances and other borrowings



30,000



40,000



35,000 Subordinated debentures



5,000



5,000



5,000 Accrued interest payable



410



285



220 Other liabilities



1,944



1,949



2,399 Total Liabilities



425,963



419,548



413,058 Stockholders' Equity

















6.5% Cumulative convertible preferred stock



—



—



7,261 Common stock



33,309



33,138



25,920 Retained earnings



17,365



13,142



9,706 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(655)



(446)



(523) Total stockholders' equity



50,019



45,834



42,364 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 475,982

$ 465,382

$ 455,422

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Income







Three months ended



(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2018

2018

2018

2018

2017 Interest and dividend income

$ 5,112

$ 5,094

$ 5,162

$ 4,860

$ 4,905 Interest expense



1,277



1,182



1,064



960



858 Net interest income



3,835



3,912



4,098



3,900



4,047































Provision (credit) for loan losses



70



30



30



30



(150)































Non-interest income





























Service charges on deposit accounts



332



291



309



298



315 Other service charges and fees



307



319



319



281



288 Gain on sale of mortgage loans



106



95



69



50



82 Non-deposit brokerage fees



109



110



101



99



97 Lease income



53



52



79



52



52 BOLI income



45



45



44



43



45 Total non-interest income



952



912



921



823



879































Non-interest expenses:





























Personnel expense



1,812



1,730



1,773



1,846



1,740 Net occupancy expense



436



457



432



453



448 Advertising and public relations



91



102



85



81



78 Professional fees



154



156



172



164



86 Data processing services



202



208



205



194



192 Franchise shares and deposit tax



120



120



120



120



88 FDIC insurance



45



42



43



42



47 Other



454



470



461



459



433 Total non-interest expenses



3,314



3,285



3,291



3,359



3,112































Income before income taxes



1,403



1,509



1,698



1,334



1,964 Income taxes



240



311



324



250



1,012 Net income



1,163



1,198



1,374



1,084



952 Dividends on preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Net income available for common stockholders

$ 1,163

$ 1,198

$ 1,374

$ 1,084

$ 952 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.43

$ 0.38 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.45

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.43

$ 0.37

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Key Operating Statistics









Three months ended





(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,





2018

2018

2018

2018

2017 Average:





























Assets

$ 473,070

$ 482,506

$ 478,836

$ 476,063

$ 462,966 Earning Assets



445,855



454,914



451,315



448,853



435,458 Loans



367,921



377,140



389,614



384,184



370,173 Interest-bearing deposits



329,096



333,043



328,932



322,627



317,196 Deposits



381,687



388,124



383,144



375,617



369,643 Borrowed funds



39,783



43,685



46,758



52,167



45,000 Equity



49,090



48,242



47,006



46,023



45,907 Common equity



49,090



48,242



47,006



46,023



45,907































Return on average assets



0.98%



0.99%



1.15%



0.92%



0.82% Return on average equity



9.41%



9.85%



11.97%



9.55%



8.23%































Efficiency ratio



68.87%



67.74%



65.23%



70.72%



62.46% Non-interest income to average assets



0.80%



0.75%



0.77%



0.70%



0.75% Non-interest expenses to average assets



2.78%



2.70%



2.76%



2.86%



2.67% Net overhead to average assets



1.98%



1.95%



1.99%



2.16%



1.91% Yield on loans



4.99%



4.89%



4.94%



4.75%



4.88% Yield on investment securities (TE)



2.73%



2.51%



2.61%



2.56%



2.77% Yield on average earning assets (TE)



4.57%



4.46%



4.61%



4.42%



4.52% Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



1.37%



1.24%



1.14%



1.04%



0.94% Net interest margin (TE)



3.43%



3.43%



3.67%



3.55%



3.74% Number of FTE employees



97



98



99



96



98































Asset Quality Indicators:





























Non-performing loans to total loans



0.35%



0.54%



0.54%



0.54%



0.36% Non-performing assets to total assets



0.27%



0.43%



0.43%



0.43%



0.29% Allowance for loan losses to total loans



1.18%



1.29%



1.24%



1.21%



1.26% YTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to

average loans, annualized



0.13%



0.01%



0.02%



0.06%



(0.01)% YTD net charge-offs (recoveries)



511



38



34



61



(20)

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Income







Year Ended



(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)



December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Interest and dividend income

$ 20,228

$ 18,595 Interest expense



4,483



3,038 Net interest income



15,745



15,557













Provision for loan losses



160



(150)













Non-interest income











Service charges on deposit accounts



1,230



1,237 Other service charges and fees



1,226



1,170 Gain on sale of mortgage loans



320



317 Non-deposit brokerage fees



419



365 Lease income



236



237 BOLI income



177



177 Gain on sale of securities



—



48 Total non-interest income



3,608



3,551













Non-interest expenses:











Personnel expense



7,161



6,802 Net occupancy expense



1,778



1,804 Advertising and public relations



359



337 Professional fees



646



547 Data processing services



809



910 Franchise shares and deposit tax



480



484 FDIC insurance



172



197 Other



1,844



1,741 Total non-interest expenses



13,249



12,822













Income before income taxes



5,944



6,436 Income taxes



1,125



2,347 Net income



4,819



4,089 Dividends on preferred stock



—



238 Net income available for common stockholders

$ 4,819

$ 3,851 Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.90

$ 1.68 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.89

$ 1.60

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Key Operating Statistics







Year Ended



(In Thousands, Except Per



Share Data and ratios)



December 31, December 31,



2018 2017 Average:









Assets

$ 477,624 $ 454,897 Earning Assets



450,237

427,451 Loans



379,663

365,028 Interest-bearing deposits



328,455

316,168 Deposits



382,176

366,862 Borrowed funds



45,559

41,381 Equity



47,600

44,434 Common equity



47,600

41,233











Return on average assets



1.01%

0.90% Return on average equity



10.12%

9.20%











Efficiency ratio



68.10%

66.43% Non-interest income to average assets



0.76%

0.78% Non-interest expenses to average assets



2.77%

2.82% Net overhead to average assets



2.01%

2.04% Yield on loans



4.89%

4.72% Yield on investment securities (TE)



2.60%

2.79% Yield on average earning assets (TE)



4.52%

4.41% Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



1.20%

0.85% Net interest margin (TE)



3.52%

3.70% Number of FTE employees



97

98

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)







(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)



December 31, December 31, December 31, Consolidated Capital Ratios

2018 2017 2016















Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio



10.51%

9.85%

9.30% Tangible equity ratio (1)



9.72%

9.02%

8.44% Tangible common equity ratio (1)



9.72%

9.02%

6.83% Book value per common share

$ 19.71 $ 18.14 $ 17.54 Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 18.07 $ 16.47 $ 15.40 End of period common share closing price

$ 21.43 $ 24.00 $ 18.00





(1) The tangible equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share, while not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), are considered critical metrics with which to analyze banks. The ratio and per share amount have been included to facilitate a greater understanding of the Company's capital structure and financial condition. See the Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for reconciliation of this ratio and per share amount to GAAP.





(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)



December 31,

December 31,

December 31, Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

2018

2017

2016



















Total shareholders' equity (a)

$ 50,019

$ 45,834

$ 42,364 Less:

















Preferred stock



—



—



(7,261) Common equity (b)



50,019



45,834



35,103 Goodwill



(4,097)



(4,097)



(4,097) Intangible assets



(53)



(124)



(194) Tangible common equity (c)



45,869



41,613



30,812 Add:

















Preferred stock



—



—



7,261 Tangible equity (d)



45,869



41,613



38,073



















Total assets (e)



475,982



465,382



455,422 Less:

















Goodwill



(4,097)



(4,097)



(4,097) Intangible assets



(53)



(124)



(194) Tangible assets (f)

$ 471,832

$ 461,161

$ 451,131 Shares outstanding (in thousands) (g)



2,538



2,526



2,001



















Book value per common share (b/g)

$ 19.71

$ 18.14

$ 17.54 Tangible book value per common share (c/g)

$ 18.07

$ 16.47

$ 15.40 Equity to assets ratio (a/e)



10.51%



9.85%



9.30% Tangible equity ratio (d/f)



9.72%



9.02%



8.44% Common equity ratio (b/e)



10.51%



9.85%



7.71% Tangible common equity ratio (c/f)



9.72%



9.02%



6.83%

