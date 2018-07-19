Citizens First Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ: CZFC) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 which include the following:

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018 the Company reported net income of $1.20 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share (EPS).  This represents a 6.8% increase or $76,000 from the $1.12 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income totaled $3.66 million, or $1.44 per diluted common share.  This represents an increase of $519,000, a 16.5% increase, or $0.21 per diluted common share, from the net income of $3.14 million in the first nine months of the previous year.  "While profitability improved over 2017, margin pressure and softening loan demand continue to present challenges for us," said Todd Kanipe, President and CEO.  "Market competition for deposits has intensified.  As a result, cost of funding has outpaced improvements in loan yields," Kanipe added.

Income Statement Third Quarter 2018 Compared to Third Quarter 2017

Net interest income increased $49,000, or 1.3%, for the third quarter of the current year compared to the third quarter of the prior year.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to 3.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 25 basis points.  The Company's net interest margin decreased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which exceeded the increase in the yield on earning assets.

There was a $30,000 provision for loan losses in the third quarter of the current year compared to a $30,000 credit for loan losses in the third quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest income decreased $13,000, or 1.4%, from the prior year primarily due to a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $26,000 and a decrease in gains on sale of securities of $25,000, offset by an increase in non-deposit brokerage fees of $20,000 and gain on sale of mortgage loans of $16,000.

Non-interest expenses increased $79,000, or 2.5%, from the prior year primarily due to an increase in personnel expense of $57,000, and an increase in other expense of $55,000.

Income tax expenses decreased $179,000, or 36.5% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017.

Income Statement Current Year Compared to Prior Year

Net interest income increased $400,000, or 3.5%, from the prior year.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and 3.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 13 basis points.  The Company's net interest margin decreased due to an increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

There was a $90,000 provision for loan losses in the current year compared to no provision in the previous year.

Non-interest income decreased $16,000, or 0.6%, primarily due to a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $24,000, a reduction in gains on sale of mortgage loans of $21,000 and gains on the sale of securities of $48,000, offset by an increase in other service charges and fees of $37,000 and non-deposit brokerage fees of $42,000.

Non-interest expense increased $225,000, or 2.3%, primarily due to an increase of $287,000 in personnel expenses and $82,000 increase in other expenses offset by a decrease of $111,000 in data processing services.

Income tax expenses decreased $450,000, or 33.7% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $2.0 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at September 30, 2018 compared to $1.3 million, or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2017, an increase of approximately $670,000.   The increase is primarily attributable to one credit secured by real estate which was moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2018. 

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2018 was $4.8 million, or 1.29% of total loans, compared to $4.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2017.  The Company considers the size, volume and credit quality of the loan portfolio as well as recent economic and other external influences to record the allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that is directionally consistent with the Company's loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2018 were $473.7 million, compared to $465.4 million at December 31, 2017. Loans decreased $3.6 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Deposits increased $10.3 million, or 2.8%, from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018.  Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank decreased $5.0 million, or 12.5%, from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018.

Stockholders' equity increased to $48.6 million at September 30, 2018 from $45.8 million at December 31, 2017.  The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share ratios were $19.14 and $17.50, respectively, at September 30, 2018 compared to $18.14 and $16.47, respectively, at December 31, 2017. 

About Citizens First Corporation

Citizens First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky and established in 1999.  The Company has branch offices located in Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren Counties in Kentucky, and a loan production office in Williamson County, Tennessee.  Additional information concerning our products and services is available at www.citizensfirstbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Citizens First Corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon the Company's current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.  Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are current and future economic and business conditions; possible changes in trade, monetary, and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; changes in the interest rate environment and our ability to effectively manage interest rate risk and other market risk, credit risk and operational risk; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; increases in our nonperforming assets, or our inability to recover or absorb losses created by such nonperforming assets; and other factors described in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission could also impact current expectations.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Condition

(In Thousands, Except
Per Share Data and ratios)

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

2018

2017

2016

Assets

Cash and due from financial institutions

$

7,523

$

6,444

$

8,542

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

28,113

13,532

11,018

Available-for-sale securities

45,450

48,616

53,547

Loans held for sale

427

264

Loans

370,689

374,239

359,391

Allowance for loan losses

(4,776)

(4,724)

(4,854)

Premises and equipment, net

8,930

9,140

9,390

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)

8,660

8,528

8,351

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost

2,065

2,053

2,025

Accrued interest receivable

1,596

1,681

1,622

Deferred income taxes

766

670

1,464

Goodwill and other intangible assets

4,168

4,221

4,291

Other assets

490

555

371

Total Assets

$

473,674

$

465,382

$

455,422

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest bearing

$

51,679

$

53,259

$

52,322

Savings, NOW and money market

188,200

175,087

173,620

Time

142,754

143,968

144,497

Total deposits

382,633

372,314

370,439

FHLB advances and other borrowings

35,000

40,000

35,000

Subordinated debentures

5,000

5,000

5,000

Accrued interest payable

360

285

220

Other liabilities

2,092

1,949

2,399

Total Liabilities

425,085

419,548

413,058

Stockholders' Equity

6.5% Cumulative convertible preferred stock

7,261

Common stock

33,232

33,138

25,920

Retained earnings

16,380

13,142

9,706

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(1,023)

(446)

(523)

Total stockholders' equity

48,589

45,834

42,364

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

473,674

$

465,382

$

455,422

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Income

Three months ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

Interest and dividend income

$

5,094

$

5,162

$

4,860

$

4,905

$

4,640

Interest expense

1,182

1,064

960

858

777

   Net interest income

3,912

4,098

3,900

4,047

3,863

Provision (credit) for loan losses

30

30

30

(150)

(30)

Non-interest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

291

309

298

315

317

Other service charges and fees

319

319

281

288

317

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

95

69

50

82

79

Non-deposit brokerage fees

110

101

99

97

90

Lease income

52

79

52

52

53

BOLI income

45

44

43

45

44

Gain on sale of securities

25

   Total non-interest income

912

921

823

879

925

Non-interest expenses:

Personnel expense

1,730

1,773

1,846

1,740

1,673

Net occupancy expense

457

432

453

448

449

Advertising and public relations

102

85

81

78

111

Professional fees

156

172

164

86

160

Data processing services

208

205

194

192

214

Franchise shares and deposit tax

120

120

120

88

132

FDIC insurance

42

43

42

47

52

Other

470

461

459

433

415

   Total non-interest expenses

3,285

3,291

3,359

3,112

3,206

Income before income taxes

1,509

1,698

1,334

1,964

1,612

Income taxes

311

324

250

1,012

490

   Net income

1,198

1,374

1,084

952

1,122

Dividends on preferred stock

Net income available for common stockholders

$

1,198

$

1,374

$

1,084

$

952

$

1,122

   Basic earnings per common share

$

0.47

$

0.54

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.44

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.47

$

0.54

$

0.43

$

0.37

$

0.44

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Key Operating Statistics

Three months ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

Average:

Assets

$

482,506

$

478,836

$

476,063

$

462,966

$

449,770

Earning Assets

454,914

451,315

448,853

435,458

422,258

Loans

377,140

389,614

384,184

370,173

362,343

Interest-bearing deposits

333,043

328,932

322,627

317,196

312,668

Deposits

388,124

383,144

375,617

369,643

364,798

Borrowed funds

43,685

46,758

52,167

45,000

37,696

Equity

48,242

47,006

46,023

45,907

44,916

Common equity

48,242

47,006

46,023

45,907

44,916

Return on average assets

0.99

%

1.15

%

0.92

%

0.82

%

0.99

%

Return on average equity

9.85

%

11.97

%

9.55

%

8.23

%

9.91

%

Efficiency ratio

67.74

%

65.23

%

70.72

%

62.46

%

66.51

%

Non-interest income to average assets

0.75

%

0.77

%

0.70

%

0.75

%

0.82

%

Non-interest expenses to average assets

2.70

%

2.76

%

2.86

%

2.67

%

2.83

%

Net overhead to average assets

1.95

%

1.99

%

2.16

%

1.91

%

2.01

%

Yield on loans

4.89

%

4.94

%

4.75

%

4.88

%

4.73

%

Yield on investment securities (TE)

2.51

%

2.61

%

2.56

%

2.77

%

2.68

%

Yield on average earning assets (TE)

4.46

%

4.61

%

4.42

%

4.52

%

4.41

%

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

1.24

%

1.14

%

1.04

%

0.94

%

0.88

%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.43

%

3.67

%

3.55

%

3.74

%

3.68

%

Number of FTE employees

98

99

96

98

97

Asset Quality Indicators:

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.54

%

0.54

%

0.54

%

0.36

%

0.73

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.43

%

0.43

%

0.43

%

0.29

%

0.58

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.29

%

1.24

%

1.21

%

1.26

%

1.34

%

YTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.06

%

(0.01)

%

%

YTD net charge-offs (recoveries)

38

34

61

(20)

2

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Income

Nine Months Ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)

September 30, 

September 30, 

2018

2017

Interest and dividend income

$

15,116

$

13,690

Interest expense

3,206

2,180

   Net interest income

11,910

11,510

Provision  for loan losses

90

Non-interest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

898

922

Other service charges and fees

919

882

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

214

235

Non-deposit brokerage fees

310

268

Lease income

183

185

BOLI income

132

132

Gain on sale of securities

48

Total non-interest income

2,656

2,672

Non-interest expenses:

Personnel expense

5,349

5,062

Net occupancy expense

1,342

1,356

Advertising and public relations

268

259

Professional fees

492

461

Data processing services

607

718

Franchise shares and deposit tax

360

396

FDIC insurance

127

150

Other

1,390

1,308

Total non-interest expenses

9,935

9,710

Income before income taxes

4,541

4,472

Income taxes

885

1,335

Net income

3,656

3,137

Dividends on preferred stock

238

Net income available for common stockholders

$

3,656

$

2,899

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.44

$

1.30

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.44

$

1.23

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Key Operating Statistics

Nine Months Ended

(In Thousands, Except Per

Share Data and ratios)

September 30, 

September 30, 

2018

2017

Average:

Assets

$

479,158

$

452,177

Earning Assets

451,715

424,753

Loans

383,620

363,294

Interest-bearing deposits

328,239

315,821

Deposits

382,341

365,925

Borrowed funds

47,505

40,161

Equity

47,098

43,938

Common equity

47,098

39,659

Return on average assets

1.02

%

0.93

%

Return on average equity

10.38

%

9.55

%

Efficiency ratio

67.84

%

67.81

%

Non-interest income to average assets

0.74

%

0.79

%

Non-interest expenses to average assets

2.77

%

2.87

%

Net overhead to average assets

2.03

%

2.08

%

Yield on loans

4.86

%

4.67

%

Yield on investment securities (TE)

2.56

%

2.80

%

Yield on average earning assets (TE)

4.50

%

4.37

%

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

1.14

%

0.82

%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.55

%

3.68

%

Number of FTE employees

98

97

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

Consolidated Capital Ratios

2018

2017

2016

Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

10.26

%

9.85

%

9.30

%

Tangible equity ratio (1)

9.46

%

9.02

%

8.44

%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

9.46

%

9.02

%

6.83

%

Book value per common share

$

19.14

$

18.14

$

17.54

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

17.50

$

16.47

$

15.40

End of period common share closing price

$

26.25

$

24.00

$

18.00

(1)     The tangible equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share, while not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), are considered critical metrics with which to analyze banks.  The ratio and per share amount have been included to facilitate a greater understanding of the Company's capital structure and financial condition.  See the Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for reconciliation of this ratio and per share amount to GAAP.

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

2018

2017

2016

Total shareholders' equity (a)

$

48,589

$

45,834

$

42,364

Less:

Preferred stock

(7,261)

Common equity (b)

48,589

45,834

35,103

Goodwill

(4,097)

(4,097)

(4,097)

Intangible assets

(71)

(124)

(194)

Tangible common equity (c)

44,421

41,613

30,812

Add:

Preferred stock

7,261

Tangible equity (d)

44,421

41,613

38,073

Total assets (e)

473,674

465,382

455,422

Less:

Goodwill

(4,097)

(4,097)

(4,097)

Intangible assets

(71)

(124)

(194)

Tangible assets (f)

$

469,506

$

461,161

$

451,131

Shares outstanding (in thousands) (g)

2,538

2,526

2,001

Book value per common share (b/g)

$

19.14

$

18.14

$

17.54

Tangible book value per common share (c/g)

$

17.50

$

16.47

$

15.40

Equity to assets ratio (a/e)

10.26

%

9.85

%

9.30

%

Tangible equity ratio (d/f)

9.46

%

9.02

%

8.44

%

Common equity ratio (b/e)

10.26

%

9.85

%

7.71

%

Tangible common equity ratio (c/f)

9.46

%

9.02

%

6.83

%

