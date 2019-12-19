Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Announces $40,000 Direct-Mail Buy to Over 90,000 Delaware Voters with 2020 Resolutions
DOVER, Del., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware (CPBD) announced a $40,000 direct-mail effort to over 90,000 registered prime voters – reaching households have voted regularly in each of the past four elections – wishing them a happy new year and outlining the organization's resolutions for 2020.
Said CPBD Campaign Manager Chris Coffey, "We made a lot of progress in 2019, but there's still so much more to do in 2020. When we launched our platform this summer, we promised the people of Delaware we would fight as hard as we could to bring the state's judiciary out of the darkness to become a more transparent, accountable, and diverse institution. We've taken our message to the airwaves and the papers, and now, we're taking it to straight voters' mailboxes."
Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.
