Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Applauds Chancery Court Decision Allowing TransPerfect to View Itemized Invoices

DOVER, Del., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey has released the following statement:

"This week's Chancery Court announcement is a major victory for transparency in Delaware. TransPerfect Global will now be able to see bills sent from former Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner Robert Pincus. We applaud Chancery Court Chancellor Andre Bouchard for being, as he said during this week's hearing, "sympathetic to some of the practical concerns" that TransPerfect Global has raised.

We are grateful to Chancellor Bouchard for making the right and reasonable decision. Previously the bills were not viewable by the company, while Mr. Pincus worked on the Chancery Court-ordered sale of TransPerfect. Now, our employees can see why our bonuses, benefits, and salaries have been sacrificed. This is important, valuable knowledge not just for our members, but for every Delawarean, and a promising sign that the Chancery Court may be willing to embrace transparency moving forward.

We appreciate this first step towards transparency, and the court establishing future requirements and modifications of the billing structure. We look forward to a new era where common-sense judicial reforms such as itemized invoices are the norm rather than the exception, and we look forward to working with Chancellor Bouchard and the Chancery Court in an environment of openness."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.



Contact: Chris Coffey, 917-972-7514

Ccoffey@tuskholdings.com

SOURCE Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware